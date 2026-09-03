Edmonton Elks suspend O.J. Hiliare, sign former Denver Broncos draft pick

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The Edmonton Elks have placed American receiver O.J. Hiliare on the suspended list.

Hiliare joined the Elks in 2025 and rose to prominence down the stretch, catching 32 passes for 400 yards in eight games. However, he was surpassed by other options in training camp and has yet to dress for a game this year, spending the entirety of the season on the practice roster.

The 25-year-old previously spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Atlanta Falcons. He finished his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University, where he made 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns over 26 games.

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CFL teams can place players on the suspended list for a variety of reasons, including league discipline and either excused or unexcused absences. The Elks did not specify the reason for Hiliare’s status.

In a corresponding move, the club signed American receiver and return specialist Montrell Washington to the practice roster.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound speedster was originally selected with the 162nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He appeared in 15 games for the team as a rookie, recording 32 punt returns for 271 yards and 18 kick returns for 340 yards, as well as five carries for 30 yards and four receptions for two yards.

After being waived in training camp the following year, Washington joined the Kansas City Chiefs, suiting up in seven games over two seasons. He fielded eight punts for 61 yards and two kickoffs for 34 yards during his time with the Chiefs, and was on the practice roster when they won Super Bowl LVII. He later spent time with the New York Giants and Houston Texans, as well as the D.C. Defenders in the UFL.

Prior to his pro career, Washington was a standout at Samford University, where he was named a first-team FCS All-American in 2019. Across 38 games, he caught 129 passes for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushed 79 times for 427 yards and eight touchdowns, returned 47 punts for 746 yards and four touchdowns, and returned 46 kickoffs for 1,046 yards and one major.

The Edmonton Elks (8-3) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (5-6) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 7, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Elks were on bye while the Stampeders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats thanks to a late touchdown run from Dedrick Mills.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 20 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.