Star Thomas to debut at running back for Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 11

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a new face in the backfield for their Week 11 matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Star Thomas is slated to make his CFL debut on Saturday as the team’s starting running back. The six-foot, 210-pound ball-carrier was signed by the Riders on June 24 and has remained on the practice roster to date.

Thomas played his final collegiate season at the University of Tennessee in 2025, where he rushed 104 times for 596 yards with seven touchdowns, and caught 11 passes for 116 yards and two scores. He previously suited up for Duke University, New Mexico State University, and Coffeyville Community College.

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The 24-year-old will step into the lineup after Quali Conley aggravated a nagging hamstring injury and was placed on the one-game injured list. In four games this season, the rookie back has carried 40 times for 191 yards and a touchdown, while catching seven passes for 60 yards.

Conley was playing in place of veteran A.J. Ouellette, who is currently on the six-game injured list.

The remainder of Saskatchewan’s starting lineup will stay intact from last week. The only other change will see backup Canadian offensive lineman Jez Janvier return to the practice roster, with newly signed Canadian receiver Vyshonne Janusas drawing into the lineup.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-2) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-6) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, August 15, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders easily beat the Ottawa Redblacks last week, while the Tiger-Cats suffered a narrow loss to the B.C. Lions.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for 24 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

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