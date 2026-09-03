Vernon Adams Jr. ‘feeling better’ after fully practicing with Calgary Stampeders

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Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. appears on track to make his return to the lineup this week after recovering from a head injury.

“Just feeling better, and felt better today at practice,” Adams Jr. told the media following practice on Thursday. “(They) had me run like eight gassers, so yeah, feeling much better.”

“Last week, I couldn’t get through all eight, and I got through them this morning. Been feeling good, and I think I’ve got another impact test in there. Thank you to God.”

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The Stampeders listed Adams as a full participant in practice for the first time since the injury on Thursday. The QB was also on the field for an unofficial Day 0 practice session on Wednesday. No injury report was required to be published for that practice.

“I thought he did pretty well,” head coach Dickenson told the media following the session. “Trending positively.”

Adams Jr. was injured after he scrambled near midfield early in the fourth quarter of Calgary’s Week 11 loss to the B.C. Lions. He was tackled by Lions defenders Deontai Williams Sr. and Lorenzo Mauldin IV, and his helmet struck the turf. He momentarily appeared unresponsive following the play, but eventually left the field under his own power.

Following a bye in Week 12, the 33-year-old returned to practice in a limited capacity, but was not cleared in time for gameday. He spent the week on the reserve roster.

“You only get one brain, so you’ve got to be smart with it too if you feel anything, which I did,” Adams Jr. said.

Backup quarterback Josh Love made his first career start in Adams’ absence, leading the Stampeders to a victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has completed 31-of-46 passes for 332 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his time at the helm.

“I’m happy for Josh, man. He got his opportunity to go out there and show what he can do as a starting quarterback,” Adams Jr. said. “He’s been holding it down behind me these last couple years, and just really happy for him to do what he did.”

Adams Jr. has completed 180-of-281 passes for 2,548 yards, 22 touchdowns, and two interceptions over 10 regular-season games this year. He has also added 28 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Calgary Stampeders (5-6) will host the Edmonton Elks (8-3) at McMahon Stadium on Monday, September 7, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Elks were on bye while the Stampeders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats thanks to a late touchdown run from Dedrick Mills.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 20 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 770 CHQR in Calgary.