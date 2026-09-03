Montreal Alouettes add Micah Awe to six-game injured list before clash with B.C. Lions

Montreal Alouettes

Micah Awe will not get a chance to make the team that released him this offseason pay for their decision.

The Montreal Alouettes have placed the veteran American linebacker on the six-game injured list ahead of their clash with the B.C. Lions on Friday, almost certainly ruling him out for both halves of the back-to-back. The news was confirmed when the team released their official depth chart on Thursday.

Awe led the CFL in tackles in 2025 with the B.C. Lions, but was released in the offseason after the club acquired former Montreal linebacker Darnell Sankey. The 32-year-old took Sankey’s place with the Alouettes, albeit in a backup role behind Canadian Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, and has produced 24 defensive tackles, as well as three special teams tackles in 11 games.

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American linebacker Donovan Manuel will dress in Awe’s place. In six games as a rookie, he has produced one defensive tackle and two special teams tackles.

Also entering the lineup in depth roles this week are American defensive tackle Decarius Hawthorne and Canadian running back Liam Talbot. Canadian linebacker Riley Macleod has been placed on the reserve roster, while American running back Shomari Lawrence has been returned to the practice roster.

Despite Davis Alexander being limited with a calf injury on Tuesday, the Alouettes will not have a quarterback change. The M.O.P. frontrunner remains listed as the starter with no game-time decision designation, and head coach Jason Maas has indicated he will play.

The Montreal Alouettes (9-2) will host the B.C. Lions (6-5) at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 4, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Lions crushed the Ottawa Redblacks to win a fifth-straight game, while the Alouettes snapped their seven-game winning streak with an upset loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 21 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver, or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

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