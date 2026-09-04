Ottawa Redblacks release iconic kicker Lewis Ward (again), add one

Photo courtesy: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks have released veteran Canadian kicker Lewis Ward for the second time this year.

The 33-year-old was originally released by the Redblacks in April while on his honeymoon, ending an eight-year run with the organization. 3DownNation reported that the move was made ahead of a $10,000 report-and-pass bonus, though he will still collect the $15,000 in guaranteed money included in his original contract for 2027.

Ward subsequently spent two weeks on the Montreal Alouettes’ practice roster, but did not see game action. He was brought back by the Redblacks on July 26 after an injury to his replacement, Brett Lauther, and suited up in two games, making both of his field goal attempts, but just one of three extra points. He was demoted to the practice roster once Lauther returned.

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The University of Ottawa product struggled in 2025, connecting on just 35-of-46 field goal attempts (76.1 percent). In 119 regular-season CFL games with the Redblacks, he’s converted 302-of-349 field goal attempts (87.8 percent) with a career-long of 56 yards. He also connected on 141-of-154 convert attempts (84.7 percent).

Ward was named the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018. That same season, he earned All-CFL honours after converting 51-of-52 field goal attempts (98.1 percent) with a long of 52 yards. He also set a professional football record when he converted 69 consecutive field goals across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Brett Lauther, who replaced Ward in Ottawa, has gone 25-of-26 from distance this season.

The Redblacks have also added Canadian offensive lineman Anim Dankwah to the practice roster.

The six-foot-eight, 355-pounder was released by the Toronto Argonauts in July after dressing for their first four games of the season. He first joined the Argos in 2025 and played four regular-season games as a CFL rookie that season, making one start at right tackle, though he suffered a torn ACL that kept him out for the rest of the year.

Dankwah was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft. He initially signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, then had a stint on the practice roster with the Washington Commanders.

The 25-year-old was born in Ghana and raised in Brampton, Ont.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-11) are on bye this week. They will return to action on Saturday, September 12, when they visit the Toronto Argonauts.