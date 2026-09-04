Toronto Argonauts add Stanford QB Davis Warren to negotiation list

Photo courtesy: Stanford Football

The Toronto Argonauts have added American quarterback Davis Warren to their exclusive negotiation list.

Warren is in his sixth and final year of eligibility at Stanford University, where he recently posted a career day in the Cardinal’s season-opening win over Hawaii. He completed 22-of-34 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown, while rushing five times for 16 yards.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound pivot spent the previous five years at the University of Michigan, serving primarily as a backup. In 2024, he won the top job and made nine starts, posting a 6-3 record. That season, he completed 134-of-209 passes for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

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The former walk-on from Manhattan Beach, Cal., was originally slated to be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but did not play in 2025 due to a torn ACL and was granted a medical redshirt. He will now be part of the 2027 draft class.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and do not have CFL veteran status. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

In a corresponding move, the Argonauts removed UFL quarterback Jason Bean from their negotiation list.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-6) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 7, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Argonauts squandered a 22-9 lead to lose to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost on a last-minute touchdown to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in to TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network.