Connect with us

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts add Stanford QB Davis Warren to negotiation list

Photo courtesy: Stanford Football

The Toronto Argonauts have added American quarterback Davis Warren to their exclusive negotiation list.

Warren is in his sixth and final year of eligibility at Stanford University, where he recently posted a career day in the Cardinal’s season-opening win over Hawaii. He completed 22-of-34 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown, while rushing five times for 16 yards.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound pivot spent the previous five years at the University of Michigan, serving primarily as a backup. In 2024, he won the top job and made nine starts, posting a 6-3 record. That season, he completed 134-of-209 passes for 1,199 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

The former walk-on from Manhattan Beach, Cal., was originally slated to be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but did not play in 2025 due to a torn ACL and was granted a medical redshirt. He will now be part of the 2027 draft class.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and do not have CFL veteran status. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

In a corresponding move, the Argonauts removed UFL quarterback Jason Bean from their negotiation list.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-6) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-8) at Hamilton Stadium on Monday, September 7, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT. Last week, the Argonauts squandered a 22-9 lead to lose to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost on a last-minute touchdown to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 23 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the U.S., and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in to TSN 1050 in Toronto or the Ticats Audio Network.

Today's Game Friday, September 4

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

‘I am the best running back in the country’: Ethan Dolby aims to improve off historic season with Western Mustangs

John Hodge

Football Canada, U Sports not adopting CFL’s new field, rules for 2027

JC Abbott

Every U Sports football team’s best pro prospect: RSEQ

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: bank on Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ old, stale offence returning

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 14

B.C. Lions

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: B.C. Lions’ hot streak creates value on Montreal Alouettes

Jameer Thurman, Zach Collaros

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 14

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks suspend O.J. Hiliare, sign former Denver Broncos draft pick

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders sign former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Collin Kornelson

Vernon Adams Jr.

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr. ‘feeling better’ after fully practicing with Calgary Stampeders

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: bank on Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ old, stale offence returning

Saskatchewan Roughriders

KeeSean Johnson non-participant in practice with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Davis Alexander: Montreal Alouettes, Winnipeg Blue Bombers ‘don’t like each other’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers acquire CFL rights to QB Ty Pennington from Ottawa

Jesse Mirco

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats release Grey Cup-winner Jesse Mirco

Josh Love

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 13

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts add Stanford QB Davis Warren to negotiation list

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts cut rookie kicker Brady Lidster

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks release iconic kicker Lewis Ward (again), add one

Ottawa Redblacks

Two Ottawa Redblacks fined for illegal hits on Nathan Rourke in Week 13

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes add USF QB Michael Van Buren Jr. to negotiation list

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes add Micah Awe to six-game injured list before clash with B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats prove kitty’s still got claws

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Picks

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: B.C. Lions outperforming expectations with Nathan Rourke back

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders place Tevaughn Campbell, Kian Schaffer-Baker on six-game injured list

Shawn Burke

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks fire vice president of football ops Shawn Burke

Edmonton Elks

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks set longest losing streak in modern CFL history

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell provides brief injury update

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders lost Vernon Adams Jr., Dedrick Mills, and a late lead to the B.C. Lions

Martez Ivey

Edmonton Elks

New B.C. tackle Martez Ivey details ‘mutual’ departure from Redblacks, ‘shock’ release by Elks

NFL

Former Riders receiver Dohnte Meyers impresses Ja’Marr Chase at Cincinnati Bengals training camp

B.C. Lions

CFL advanced stats revealed: 20 leaders and laggards halfway through the 2026 season

B.C. Lions

Mathieu Betts fined for non-football act against Riders, one other disciplined

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions spook themselves, regain composure to knock off Stampeders (& 11 other thoughts)

NFL

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Dohnte Meyers draws NFL preseason praise after impromptu seven-hour drive to throw with Joe Burrow

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions leapfrog Riders with head-to-head win

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 10

Trevor Harris

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 10

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories