Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Whether he’s willing to say their name publicly or not, Mark Kilam got the last laugh over “the red team” on Sunday.

Just over two years after he was fired from his long-tenured position with the Calgary Stampeders, the 47-year-old marched into McMahon Stadium at the helm of the rival Edmonton Elks and entered immortality with an improbable Grey Cup victory. The ensuing celebrations engulfed the home locker room, which suited Kilam just fine.

“I’m grateful that we could have won it here,” he admitted at the podium post-game when the subject of his departure was raised. “I’m gonna go spray some more beer in that locker room, make myself feel better.”

It isn’t exactly hard to judge how Kilam feels about the Stampeders these days, given the fact that he insists on referring to them by a pseudonym. However, he has largely kept his grievances to himself, and remained tight-lipped in the lead-up to the Grey Cup.

Questions about his two decades of service with the Stampeders were deftly deflected. When asked if the venue had any added significance, he memorably quipped that he’d be happy to play for a CFL title in the parking lot. The questions were asked because everyone in the room knew the answer, even if Kilam never took the bait.

“I definitely feel things, but I was grateful for my time in Calgary,” Kilam said. “20 years is a long time in a professional football organization. It doesn’t happen ever, and I was grateful for that time. It didn’t end the right way, and in pro sports, it often doesn’t. I mean, John Hufnagel’s not there; that dude’s a legend.”

Kilam was first hired by the Stampeders in 2005 as a strength and conditioning coach and defensive assistant, and rapidly rose through the ranks. He became the linebackers coach in 2007, the special teams coordinator in 2010, and the team’s assistant head coach in 2019. During his tenure, Calgary captured three Grey Cups.

The trajectory and talent were clear to everyone across the league; this was the franchise’s head coach in waiting, if someone didn’t poach him first. All that was needed was Dave Dickenson to move upstairs, just as Hufnagel had once done for him.

Then came the 2024 season and the end of Calgary’s nearly 20-year playoff streak.

Kilam and defensive coordinator Brent Monson served as the sacrificial lambs on the staff, but that didn’t stop the Elks from taking a chance on a local product. The results speak for themselves, as in two years he has taken Edmonton from worst to first.

“He’s unified our team. He unified that group of men who were defeated, who hadn’t won, who had no idea how to win,” team president Chris Morris said as the trophy was presented.

“He brought some guys in who had an idea how to win. He brought some guys in and built a culture around accountability and a culture around caring for one another. Next thing you know, we’re standing here, and there’s confetti in the air. He is a massive part of this thing, and I’m looking forward to working with him for many more years to come.”

Calgary missed the playoffs again this year and has not won a postseason game since 2018. On Grey Cup media day, Kilam claimed there was no correlation between his departure from the Stampeders and the current disparity between the two Alberta teams.

That might be the only thing he was wrong about all week.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.