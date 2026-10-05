Ottawa Redblacks sign UFL veteran Damarcus Mitchell

Photo: New England Patriots. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive lineman Damarcus Mitchell, the team announced on Monday.

The six-foot-three, 265-pound defender has spent the past three seasons in the UFL as a member of the Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, and Dallas Renegades. Over 19 regular-season games, he recorded 30 total tackles and five sacks.

The native of Thibodaux, La. signed with the New England Patriots in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. He played 16 regular-season games as a rookie, and made eight total tackles. Mitchell also had a stint with the Seattle Seahawks, though he didn’t see any regular-season action.

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According to Spotrac, the 27-year-old earned $730,000 playing in the NFL.

Mitchell played collegiately at Purdue University, where he made 59 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and four pass breakups over 18 games. He previously played at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-15) will visit the B.C. Lions (9-6) on Friday, October 9 with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Lions have won seven of their last eight matchups.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.