B.C. Lions sign Cristophe Beaulieu to contract extension

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian defensive back Cristophe Beaulieu to a contract extension through 2027. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound defender has recorded 11 defensive tackles, one special teams tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass knockdown through three regular-season games in 2026. He has made starts at strong-side linebacker and safety.

“Cristophe’s ability to play multiple positions at a high level made him a priority for us to re-sign,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden in a statement.

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“He’s another versatile chess piece that gives our coaches flexibility with the roster and the ratio. He has a very bright future here with the Lions.”

The 26-year-old was originally a third-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft. He has since made 61 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, two tackles for loss, eight pass knockdowns, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 32 regular-season games.

The native of Blainville, Que. played 29 collegiate games at Laval University, where he recorded 84.5 total tackles, seven interceptions, and four pass knockdowns. He was a two-time RSEQ all-star and won one Vanier Cup.

The B.C. Lions (9-6) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (0-15) on Friday, October 9 with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks are coming off a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, while the Lions have won seven of their last eight matchups.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.