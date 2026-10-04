Around U Sports: Queen’s Gaels beat Western Mustangs for first time since 2012

Photo: Queen's Athletics

Around U Sports is a weekly feature on 3DownNation that takes readers across the country to summarize collegiate football action, highlighting standout performances and tracking possible playoff matchups. It will run until the second round of the playoffs, at which point 3DownNation will produce standalone articles for each game.

Queen’s Gaels, 41 — Western Mustangs, 30

The Tricolour claimed OUA regular-season supremacy during this battle of previously undefeated teams. Alex Vreeken threw for 404 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the win, out-duelling Jérôme Rancourt, who threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions, and lost one fumble. Vreeken’s favourite target was fifth-year Russell Weir, who caught seven passes for 138 yards and two scores. This marked Queen’s first win over the Mustangs since 2012, and has given the team a great shot at earning a first-round playoff bye.

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Acadia Axemen, 7 — Saint Mary’s Huskies, 24

The Huskies continued their bid for a perfect season and clinched a playoff berth thanks to a dominant game along the ground. Malcolm Bussey and Reece Wyke, who are the two top rushers in the AUS despite being teammates, combined for 28 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Chandler Zinck-Marier caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Justin Shibley. Jase LeBlanc scored Acadia’s lone touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Mason Jude.

Manitoba Bisons, 18 — Alberta Golden Bears, 3

Manitoba’s defence stood tall against a run-heavy Alberta offence, led by Destiny Okedara, who recorded 4.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Carter Dallas, Nic Pereira, and Alex Klenk all tallied interceptions, snuffing out Alberta drives. Manitoba running backs Ishe Matanga and Aidan Wiberg combined for 34 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown, while Cole Anseeuw hit Mikun Odunuga for one score through the air.

Mount Allison Mounties, 14 — St. FX X-Men, 44

The X-Men led 27-0 at halftime and never looked back to take a stranglehold on second place in the AUS. Deion Blackwood threw touchdown passes to Jack Healy and Caleb Tremblay, while Aiden Rossong and Giancarlo Wylie combined for three scores along the ground. Hammonds Plains, N.S. native Brett Renner scored both of Mount Allison’s touchdowns on passes from Spencer Joudry and Justin Charles.

Laurier Golden Hawks, 31 — Waterloo Warriors, 39

Laurier’s season has officially gone from bad to worse. The team’s defence intercepted Nick Orr twice but gave up four rushing touchdowns to lose the Battle of Waterloo. Evan Astolfo had a perfect day kicking for the Warriors, while Golden Hawks quarterback Will Russell threw three touchdown passes in the loss. At 2-4, Laurier is at risk of finishing below .500 for the first time since 2013. This was Waterloo’s first win over the Golden Hawks since 2021.

Guelph Gryphons, 46 — Toronto Varsity Blues, 0

This was a beatdown from start to finish as Guelph out-gained the Varsity Blues by over 400 yards and secured 27 more first downs. Tristan Aboud threw four touchdown passes in the win, two of which went to Calgary, Alta. native Willem Arseneau. Lachlan Burke notched two tackles for loss for the Gryphons, while 2026 CFL Draft prospect Gianni Green recorded an interception off Kaleb O’Donoghue.

Laval Rouge et Or, 48 — Concordia Stingers, 15

Laval exploded for 31 points in the second quarter and never looked back as they maintained their undefeated season. Victor Charland threw three touchdown passes to Hec Crighton Trophy hopeful Olivier Cool, while Angel Vital and Jérémy Ouellette added scores along the ground. Ely Rivest and Gianni Casati scored Concordia’s two touchdowns, both of which came after the Rouge et Or opened a four-score lead.

Sherbrooke Vert et Or, 17 — Montréal Carabins, 23

The visitors led at halftime but were unable to complete what would have been the biggest RSEQ upset in quite some time. Montréal quarterbacks Pepe Gonzalez and Esteban Bedoya combined for 342 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the win, though Gonzalez and star receiver Enrique Jaimes Leclair were both reportedly forced to leave the game due to injury. Jerome Deblois scored Sherbrooke’s only touchdown on a 24-yard reception from Jeremy Fyfe.

Regina Rams, 13 — Calgary Dinos, 14

There were zero offensive touchdowns in this game, as the lone major score came on a pick-six from Calgary defensive back De’Von Young. It was one of three interceptions from Owen Sieben on the day, as the Dinos swarmed on defence. Regina’s top performer on defence was Owen Zimmer, who made 6.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. After starting the season 2-0, Regina has now suffered three-straight losses.

York Lions, 2 — Windsor Lancers, 51

Windsor’s defence pitched a shutout, as York’s lone score came on a safety late in the third quarter. The Lions managed only two first downs and a measly 38 net yards of offence, as the home side dominated from pole to pole. Kareame Cotton threw for 428 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed five times for 92 yards and one score along the ground. Despite being a first-year starter, the native of Little Rock, Ark. has become a legitimate Hec Crighton Trophy candidate.

UBC Thunderbirds, 24 — Saskatchewan Huskies, 34

The Huskies overcame an early 11-point deficit to get the win and reestablish themselves as the top dogs (pun intended) in Canada West. Anton Amundrud threw for 295 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the victory, while Aulain Penner and Javin Boynton combined for three scores along the ground. Marvyn Larozar rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown for UBC but Drew Viotto fired two interceptions to go along with two touchdowns.

Carleton Ravens, 32 — Ottawa Gee-Gees, 35

The winless Ravens scored 15 unanswered points to tie the 57th Panda Game late in the fourth quarter, but Zachary Copeland booted the game-winning field goal for Ottawa with just over one minute to play. Devaughn Blackwood caught six passes for 83 yards and three touchdowns for the Gee-Gees, while Souleymane Camara recorded 205 yards from scrimmage and one score. Carleton quarterback Elijah Barnes threw for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick in the loss. For a full breakdown of this year’s Panda Game, click here.

Bishop’s Gaiters, 27 — McGill Redbirds, 47

The Gaiters added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the score more respectable, but this game was never close. Elliott Drapeau threw for 177 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the win, and he also led the Redbirds in rushing with five carries for 80 yards and one score. Alex Lazic was the standout for Bishop’s, as he made two tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Canada West

Saskatchewan Huskies — 4-1

UBC Thunderbirds — 3-2

Manitoba Bisons — 3-2

Calgary Dinos — 2-3

Regina Rams — 2-3

Alberta Golden Bears — 1-4

Ontario University Athletics (OUA)

Queen’s Gaels — 5-0

Western Mustangs — 4-1

McMaster Marauders — 4-1

Windsor Lancers — 4-2

Guelph Gryphons — 4-2

Ottawa Gee-Gees — 4-2

Waterloo Warriors — 2-4

Laurier Golden Hawks — 2-4

York Lions — 1-4

Carleton Ravens — 0-5

Toronto Varsity Blues — 0-5

Réseau du Sport Étudiant (RSEQ)

Laval Rouge et Or — 5-0

McGill Redbirds — 4-1

Montreal Carabins — 4-1

Concordia Stingers — 1-4

Bishop’s Gaiters — 1-4

Sherbrooke Vert et Or — 0-5

Atlantic University Sport (AUS)

Saint Mary’s Huskies — 5-0

St. FX X-Men — 3-2

Mount Allison Mounties — 1-4

Acadia Axemen — 1-4