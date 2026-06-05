Viral TikTok sensation Dasha to perform Stampede Bowl halftime show in Calgary

Photo courtesy: Warner Records

The Calgary Stampeders are following the latest trends with their halftime entertainment at this year’s Stampede Bowl.

Country musician Dasha has been announced as the headliner for the event. The California native is best known for her hit song “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)”, which sparked a viral dance trend on TikTok. The song has since gone 49-time platinum and Female Song of 2024 at the People’s Choice Country Awards, making her just the second solo female country act to hit one billion streams for a single song.

The 26-year-old sold out her first global headlining tour – Dashville USA – and performed on two of the biggest televised broadcasts of the year in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. She has also shared the stage with marquee names in the industry like Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown.

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The second annual Stampede Bowl will be played on Thursday, July 2, at McMahon Stadium against the Toronto Argonauts and serves as the official kickoff event for the Calgary Stampede. The Stampeders defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 37-16 last year to raise the Stampede Bowl trophy for the first time.