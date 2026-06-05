A gamer, a gamble, a win: Alouettes take CFL season opener in overtime (& nine other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: CFL.

The Montreal Alouettes headed to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats in the first game of the 2026 CFL season.

After a battle that needed overtime, the Als took home the first two points of the year with a 30-27 win.

Below are my thoughts on the game.

Entertaining finish featuring a gamer, a bold decision, and a big play

If this game is any indication of how exciting the CFL will be in 2026, we’re in for a great year. Trailing by three in the final two minutes, Davis Alexander drove the field and allowed kicker Jose Maltos Diaz to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Once again, Alexander proved he is a gamer. Facing third and 10 with 1:35 remaining after missing a couple of throws, he delivered under pressure with a completion to Tyler Snead, who found a soft spot in zone for a first down. That’s why Alexander is still undefeated as a starter in the regular season — he delivers when it matters most and Thursday night was no different.

A couple plays later, it was head coach Jason Maas who had to make a crucial decision on third and two. He opted to send in his short-yardage unit, and backup quarterback Dustin Crum delivered.

With that being said, I still don’t fully understand why Maas chose not to send out the field goal unit after running down most of the clock. The Tiger-Cats didn’t take a timeout and were clearly prepared for a quarterback sneak. For those arguing Bo Levi Mitchell could have driven the field for a win, there would have been about 10 seconds left, with a kickoff still required.

In overtime, defensive back Robert Kennedy III stepped up, forcing a fumble on Keric Wheatfall. His teammate Kabion Ento secured the ball before going out of bounds. The Als capitalized shortly after to seal the win.

Davis Alexander strikes again

Beyond the clutch third-and-10 throw, Alexander put together another strong performance. He completed 26-of-38 passes for 336 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

It took him about a quarter to settle in, but once he did, he was sharp. He threw an absolute dart to Tyler Snead between three defenders for his first touchdown of the season — a perfect throw with virtually no room for error.

From there, Alexander moved the ball efficiently, escaping the pocket and making plays on the run. He connected again with Snead on second and long in the second quarter, showcasing one of his biggest strengths: throwing accurately outside the pocket. If he stays healthy, defences will have a hard time containing him when plays break down.

That said, there are still areas to clean up. Alexander missed three easy throws on the final drive that could have been costly. He responded brilliantly, but short throws and screens will certainly be a point of emphasis in the coming weeks.

Beverette, Cantin-Arku and Kennedy III step up

Defensively, the Als didn’t play up to their usual standards. Noel Thorpe’s unit missed too many tackles, generated limited pressure on Bo Levi Mitchell, and gave the Tiger-Cats receivers too much space. However, three players stood out and helped turn the game in Montreal’s favour.

The obvious one is Kennedy III, who delivered a pick-six and then forced a fumble in overtime. On the interception, he reacted quickly and jumped in front of Myron Mitchell, shifting momentum at a critical moment. In overtime, he once again came up big, using great technique to force the turnover.

Two other players made key contributions that may go somewhat unnoticed. Tyrice Beverette once again showed why he’s one of the best defensive players in the league, covering a tremendous amount of ground and supporting the secondary effectively.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, in his first game as an established starter following Darnell Sankey’s departure, made several important tackles, including a crucial second-down stop late in the game that forced Hamilton to punt.

Catch of the year in Week 1?

It may only be Week 1, but we might have already seen the catch of the year. Tyson Philpot made a sensational one-handed grab behind defensive back Gregory Junior. The play was reminiscent of some of Ben Cahoon’s iconic catches in the 2000s.

HOW DID HE DO THAT?!?! Tyson Philpot (@Tysonphilpot) makes the one-handed grab through Greg Junior to tie this game at 24. Week 1. Game 1. Catch of the Year frontrunner.#CFL #Alouettes #AlsMTL pic.twitter.com/d6s1A4K10b — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) June 5, 2026

Injuries piling up quickly, next man up

The Als may have left Hamilton with two points, but it could prove to be a costly win. Travis Theis, Cole Spieker, and Justin Lawrence all exited the game with injuries.

According to RDS reporter Didier Ormejuste, Lawrence and Spieker were seen on the sideline using crutches. Spieker’s left leg bent awkwardly on a routine tackle, while Lawrence was caught underneath the entire offensive line during a quarterback sneak. Theis reportedly suffered a head injury.

The good news is that the depth players responded well. Cyrille Hogan-Saindon looked composed in pass protection, and the offensive line maintained good communication despite the changes.

Shomari Lawrence, however, stole the spotlight. After earning a practice roster spot with a strong training camp, he was elevated following Stevie Scott III’s injury and made the most of his opportunity. After Theis exited early, Lawrence carried the load, rushing eight times for 63 yards.

Shaky starts

The Tiger-Cats elected to start with the ball after winning the coin toss, and Bo Levi Mitchell immediately tested the Als’ secondary. Lorenzo Burns was beaten cleanly by Kenny Lawler and committed pass interference.

While it wasn’t initially called, I can understand why — the ball appeared slightly out of reach, and Lawler seemed to slow down. However, Burns never played the ball and made clear contact with the pass landing only a few yards ahead. In my opinion, it was the right call.

Hamilton capitalized, and after a short Montreal drive, they built a quick 10–0 lead.

A similar situation unfolded in the second half. Following a stalled Als drive, the Tiger-Cats marched down the field to extend their lead to two touchdowns.

Jason Maas will want to address both the slow starts and penalty issues moving forward.

Costly penalties

The Alouettes won the game, but penalties nearly cost them. Montreal handed Hamilton 113 yards on 10 infractions in the first half alone.

Even the coaching staff was involved, taking an objectionable conduct penalty on the Tiger-Cats final drive of the half. Hamilton capitalized with a touchdown on the last play, despite having only one penalty themselves at that point.

To their credit, discipline improved significantly after halftime, with only one penalty taken in the second half.

Time management issues

The new 35-second play clock appeared to cause issues for the Alouettes’ offence. There was visible confusion, rushed execution, and two time count violations.

Having a backup centre for most of the game didn’t help, but overall, the offence struggled to adapt to the faster pace.

Hamilton’s lack of killer instinct

The Tiger-Cats were in full control during the third quarter with a two-touchdown lead. Against a team like Montreal, however, that margin often isn’t enough.

Bo Levi Mitchell’s interception shifted momentum, and Hamilton never recovered.

If the Tiger-Cats want to represent the East Division in the Grey Cup, they’ll need to learn how to close out games — something that has now cost them multiple times, including the East Final last season.

What’s next?

The Alouettes return home to face the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, June 12 at Percival Molson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.