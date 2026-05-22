$1.5 billion Halifax stadium, entertainment district proposal renews CFL expansion hopes

Photo courtesy: Matt Dagley on X.

There’s a $1.5 billion proposal for an entertainment district outside Halifax — including a potential stadium — which could reopen the avenue for CFL expansion in the Atlantic Canada region, according to allNovaScotia.com reporter Zane Woodford.

Ridgehaven Holdings LLC has been working to fund a 25,000-plus-seat multi-use stadium. The Delaware-based company is led by Mason Williams, a Las Vegas lawyer and football agent, along with financial strategist Robert Millet.

The main site being considered is a property off Highway 102 at the Wellington Connector, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. That land is currently owned by Aerotech Developments GP Ltd., a joint venture between Clayton Developments, a Shaw Group subsidiary, and Marchand Homes.

The Shaw Group is listed as a joint venture partner for the stadium project, while Clayton Developments‘ president, Jason Brunt, is listed on the advisory board. Approximately 8,000 homes and commercial properties are planned around the entertainment district. The concept is similar to the Rams Village in Los Angeles, The Star in Frisco in Texas, and Viking Lakes in Minnesota.

A potential CFL team would be one of several possible tenants for the venue proposed as part of the project, though the group has indicated conversations with the three-down league are preliminary and hinge on site approval. The proposal states a franchise could begin play as early as 2027 at Saint Mary’s University before moving into the completed stadium by 2030, though that would require the team to operate at a loss initially.

Huskies Stadium seats 2,000 but was expanded to over 11,000 for Touchdown Atlantic in 2023. As previously reported by 3DownNation, a plan to permanently expand the facility to nearly 25,000 seats has existed for decades, though it has never been executed.

“We’re encouraged by the interest from prospective ownership groups in various Canadian markets,” a CFL spokesperson said in a statement to 3DownNation. “Until there’s more to report, the league remains focused on its nine current teams and the upcoming season.”

Ridgehaven Holdings LLC is seeking a local owner for the team, permission from the government, $500 million in equity, and $1 billion in debt financing. According to the slide deck obtained by allNovaScotia.com, JPMorgan Chase is reportedly on board to provide capital for the stadium’s construction.

The private model requires no government funding, a hang-up for previous stadium proposals in Halifax. However, it would require major infrastructure expansions, specifically focused on water.

Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston told allNovaScotia.com reporter Colin Chisholm he is willing to consider utilizing Bill 212 to push water and wastewater coverage out into the area, describing himself as “intrigued.”

Halifax Water confirmed to allNovaScotia.com that initial discussions have taken place on the topic. Extension of services would have to be initiated by the Halifax Regional Municipality or the province.

3DownNation has asked the Halifax mayor’s office for comment. In a statement to the Chronicle Herald, mayor Andy Fillmore indicated that he had met with proponents of the stadium project on a few occasions, but that no formal proposal had been presented to the city or regional council at this time, nor had there been any request for taxpayer funding.

The Atlantic Schooners were first presented as a potential CFL expansion franchise by commissioner Jake Gaudaur in 1982, but their bid fell apart within a year. The team that never was has maintained a cult fanbase ever since and even hosts its own Grey Cup party.

The rights to a team in Halifax were once again awarded to Schooner Sports and Entertainment in 2018, a group backed by Gary Drummond and Anthony LeBlanc. The COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of interest from local government leaders to put public funds towards building a multi-million dollar stadium ended that idea, causing the group to pull out.

Former commissioner Randy Ambrosie attempted to pivot stadium conversations towards a temporary-permanent model, but nothing came to fruition. Notably, past stadium proposals have centred around constructing venues close to the Halifax downtown core, on the campus at Saint Mary’s University, or across the bridge in Dartmouth, while this new proposal would see the team play roughly 30 minutes outside the city.

Since 2005, the CFL has hosted seven Touchdown Atlantic games in the Maritimes. The games in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2019 were held at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, N.B., while the game in 2022 was played at Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S.

Huskies Stadium played host to the first game in 2005, as well as the most recent version in 2023, drawing a sold-out crowd of 11,555 and generating $10 million in economic impact.

Current CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston has indicated expansion was not a primary focus for him when he took the job last spring, but since stated he would “love” to see a 10th team in the league by 2030. The 55-year-old cited the lack of a pro-calibre stadium in any major market as the primary hurdle for that dream, but that issue could be resolved if Ridgehaven Holdings, LLC can deliver on their ambitious plan.