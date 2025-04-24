CFL expansion ‘not a primary focus’ for incoming commissioner Stewart Johnston

New CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston is putting CFL expansion talk on hold — at least for now.

“Look, would I like a 10th team? Absolutely. It will not be a primary focus for me as I take on this role,” Johnston told the media during his introductory press conference.

The mission to add a 10th franchise was a major theme during Randy Ambrosie’s tenure with the CFL, as he argued that expansion was critical for growing the league’s revenue and simplifying the schedule for an earlier end date. However, the outgoing commissioner was never able to get the job done, leaving a significant blemish on his legacy.

Ambrosie got close to launching a long-desired franchise in the Maritimes early on, announcing Schooner Sports and Entertainment as a prospective ownership group in November 2018. The following year, the Halifax Regional Council approved $20 million in proposed funding for the construction of a new stadium but was forced to reverse course due to the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With SSE jumping ship in the interim, the CFL failed to find a viable ownership alternative and was unable to recapture momentum with two Touchdown Atlantic showcase games in the region. While Ambrosie stayed adamant about his expansion vision and suggested exploring alternative markets like Quebec City, his successor has a different set of priorities.

“I want to get this league with the nine clubs that we have in the best shape it can be,” Johnston said. “I think if we accomplish that, and I’m confident that we can, then expansion becomes even more viable.”

The Atlantic Schooners were first presented as an expansion franchise by commissioner Jake Gaudaur in 1982 but their bid fell apart within a year. The team that never was has maintained a strong cult fanbase ever since and even hosts its own Grey Cup party.

The CFL expanded into seven different U.S. markets from 1993 to 1995 but no team lasted more than two seasons before folding, though the Baltimore Stallions eventually moved north to become the revived Montreal Alouettes. The league has stayed steady at nine teams since Ottawa returned to the fold with the Redblacks in 2014.

While further expansion will always be on the league’s wishlist, Johnston will allow any future possibilities to grow organically rather than forcing them into existence.

“I’m not going to be actively looking for a 10th team,” he said. “However, if a great ownership group approaches us, we will certainly be listening.”