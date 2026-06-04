3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 1

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Week 1 of the 2026 CFL season is finally here.

The year is starting off with three games in three days, featuring divisional matchups in Hamilton and Calgary, and then a battle of two teams that missed the postseason in 2025.

We have nine contributors making picks straight-up and against the spread, and they’ll do so all season long. Enjoy.

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Thursday, June 4: Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+2.5) at 7:30 p.m. EDT

These two teams enter the season as heavy East Division favourites after meeting in a tightly-contested East Final last year. The Alouettes looked shaky in the preseason but they boast one of the league’s best defences, top special teams units, and went 9-1 with Davis Alexander under centre in 2025. Hamilton may have the CFL’s longest Grey Cup drought dating back to 1999 but Bo Levi Mitchell is playing arguably the best football of his career, coming off two nominations for Most Outstanding Player in Steeltown. Wynton McManis will not play due to a knee injury.

ABBOTT: I’m spooked by the Alouettes’ putrid preseason performance and the absence of Stevie Scott III, but I’m terrified by Hamilton’s eviscerated linebacking corps.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: With Wynton McManis out, a tough game for Hamilton became even tougher. The Alouettes should comfortably cover.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BORDIGNON: The reigning East Division champions roll.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

FILOSO: This should be an evenly-matched game between two favourites to win the East Division but health is more important than home field.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: I’ll never understand why the CFL seems to refuse to open the season with the defending champs up against a rival, but this should be a good one. I’ll take the home team.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Als didn’t need to impress in the preseason. Like last year, I believe they will be ready to go in Week 1.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HODGE: The Alouettes were awful in the preseason but Hamilton’s linebacking corps is badly banged up.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

HOSKINS: I’m going to call for a bit of an upset this week. The Ticats want to make a statement early.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

KLEIN: When healthy, I give Montreal a slight edge in this matchup. Hamilton isn’t healthy so I’ll take the defending East Division champs to start the season strong.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Montreal 7, Hamilton 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Montreal 7, Hamilton 2.

Friday, June 5: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders (+1.5) at 9:00 p.m. EDT

The Blue Bombers will bring a new-look roster to McMahon Stadium featuring free-agent additions Tim White, Tommy Nield, Jarell Broxton, Jake Ceresna, and Jonathan Moxey as they fight to start strong against a Calgary team that swept last year’s season series 3-0. The Stampeders look poised to have dominant defenders Jaylon Hutchings and Folarin Orimolade in the lineup, giving them arguably the best defensive line in the CFL. Also, Dejon Brissett will make his Red and White debut after joining the team from Toronto as a free agent.

ABBOTT: Calgary’s returning stars along the defensive line make them a different animal, but they may take a week or two to get up to speed. Look for Zach Collaros and Tim White to make a statement.

Straight-up: Winnipeg. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

BALLANTINE: Both of these teams are a year older. That’s bad news for aging Winnipeg, and good news for the fresh-faced Stampeders.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

BORDIGNON: The Stampeders owned this matchup last year. Getting them as a home underdog? Yes, please.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

FILOSO: There used to be a time when the Stampeders were automatic at home. That’s not quite the case anymore, but I do like them this week — especially as home dogs.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

GASSON: People who say the season doesn’t start until Labour Day might want to sit this one out. One of these teams may miss the playoffs and one game could make the difference.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HERRERA-VERGARA: This is an important game even if it’s Week 1. Vernon Adams Jr. is always ready when the season starts and I’m not a Winnipeg believer yet.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HODGE: I’m not sure why the Stampeders are the underdogs here. Winnipeg couldn’t handle their pass last year, and they should start strong on offence.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

HOSKINS: Calgary’s defence gets a boost with guys back. There’s no reason to stray from the home team.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

KLEIN: This is a huge early-season matchup and I just can’t bring myself to pick against Calgary at home to start the year in a big game.

Straight-up: Calgary. Against the spread: Calgary.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Calgary 8, Winnipeg 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Calgary 8, Winnipeg 1.

Saturday, June 6: Edmonton Elks at Ottawa Redblacks (-3) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

These teams have made the playoffs a combined one time since 2020, giving both plenty of incentive to want to start off strong. Edmonton has boosted its receiving corps with the additions of Austin Mack and Joe Robustelli, providing Cody Fajardo with more tools to ignite the passing attack. The Redblacks are entering this season with a new head coach in Ryan Dinwiddie as well as the most roster turnover of any team in the CFL, adding starting quarterback Jake Maier, Greg Bell, Sean McEwen, Habakkuk Baldonado, A.J. Allen, and C.J. Reavis, among others.

ABBOTT: The Redblacks will make a statement at home with a new head coach and a new quarterback. Edmonton will take longer to get rolling.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: Both teams need to get off to a positive start to quell the naysayers that remember last year. Ottawa does it better under new coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BORDIGNON: Both teams have improved. Edmonton always finds a way to keep it close against Ryan Dinwiddie and I expect more of the same here.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: The Redblacks used the offseason to aggressively overhaul their team — the coaching staff, quarterback, and specialists. They won’t waste this chance to make a good first impression at home.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: I don’t think Jake Maier is the right choice for Ottawa. Edmonton is a little more polished at this point in year two of the current regime.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: When they meet again, I’ll probably give the advantage to Ottawa, but for now, Edmonton’s core has played more together.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: The Elks are in year two of their rebuild, while Ottawa’s still in year one.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: The whole mantra of the Elks camp has been to have a hot start. With the improvements on the line, they make an immediate impact against a team learning a new system.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: Edmonton’s slow start last year had a lot to do with Tre Ford and a rookie coach. Ford isn’t there and Kilam has a year under his belt now. I like the Elks here.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 5, Ottawa 4.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 6, Ottawa 3.

2026 records (straight-up)

ABBOTT — 0-0

BALLANTINE — 0-0

BORDIGNON — 0-0

FILOSO — 0-0

GASSON — 0-0

HERRERA-VERGARA — 0-0

HODGE — 0-0

HOSKINS — 0-0

KLEIN — 0-0

MOORE — 0-0

2026 records (against the spread)

ABBOTT — 0-0

BALLANTINE — 0-0

BORDIGNON — 0-0

FILOSO — 0-0

GASSON — 0-0

HERRERA-VERGARA — 0-0

HODGE — 0-0

HOSKINS — 0-0

KLEIN — 0-0

MOORE — 0-0