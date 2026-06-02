3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

Photo: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

With the 2026 CFL regular-season set to begin on Thursday, it’s time to make predictions for the league’s major year-end awards.

We’ve chosen winners for each of the CFL’s top honours, excluding Most Outstanding Rookie. Instead, we’ve opted for Breakout Player, which is open to anyone who has yet to become a household name — not just first-year players. Last year, Joe Robustelli, Devin Veresuk, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, and Marquel Lee were among our predictions, so we fared relatively well.

Our nine panelists include JC Abbott, Ryan Ballantine, Griff Bordignon, Santino Filoso, Joel Gasson, Pablo Herrera-Vergara, John Hodge, Andrew Hoskins, and Peter Klein, covering eight of the CFL’s nine markets.

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Please check back on Wednesday morning for our Grey Cup predictions.

Most Outstanding Player

ABBOTT: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

We’d all better get used to this. Rourke should be among the favourites for this award every year until the end of his prime, which is a long way away.

BALLANTINE: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

This is Rourke’s award to lose. Many voters love to recognize Canadians and Rourke is at the tippy top of the talent mountain in the CFL.

BORDIGNON: Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

A healthy Alexander can be the reason Montreal remains a top contender in the CFL, and with the chip of losing the Grey Cup on his shoulder, he’s out to prove to everyone that he’s the M.O.P.

FILOSO: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

After leading the league in touchdowns, passing yards, and rushing yards by a QB, Rourke becomes the first reigning M.O.P. to repeat since Zach Collaros in 2021 and 2022.

GASSON: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

This is boring chalk, I know, but this just feels too much like a slam dunk.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

Though I think the Als will fall short of winning the Grey Cup, Alexander is an excellent candidate for M.O.P. if he stays healthy. He’s still never lost a regular-season game.

HODGE: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

This was a bold prediction when I made it last year. This year? Not so much.

HOSKINS: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

This seems like a gimme pick, but Rourke will only get better in a second year of Pierce’s system, which is a scary thought for the CFL’s other eight teams.

KLEIN: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The Victoria, B.C. native has proven to be the most talented player in the CFL and he’s trying to put last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss behind him. The rest of the league is in trouble.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

ABBOTT: Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Without Darnell Sankey to split the spotlight, voters will have no excuse not to recognize Beverette for what he’s been for several seasons now: the best defensive playmaker in the league.

BALLANTINE: Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Stampeders

The 30-year-old might make his return from an Achilles injury as early as Week 1. Add that to a returning Jaylon Hutchings, who demands a double-team, and Orimolade should have ample opportunity to get into his ‘Flo.’

BORDIGNON: Ralph Holley, Toronto Argonauts

After a stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2025, Holley is back in Toronto to anchor an Argonauts defensive line looking to rebound from a lackluster 2025. His return brings experience, leadership, and dominant play up front.

FILOSO: Nyles Morgan, Ottawa Redblacks

In his first season in the nation’s capital, the Redblacks’ new middle linebacker not only leads the league in tackles, but also notches six sacks and a pair of interceptions.

GASSON: Jaylon Hutchings, Calgary Stampeders

It’s still mind-boggling that Hutchings didn’t get his own team’s nomination for this award last season. That error is rectified this year.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Darnell Sankey left the Alouettes, which should put the spotlight on Beverette. He has been dominant over the last few years and I feel this season is finally the right one for him.

HODGE: Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

The two-time All-CFL selection should have been the East Division’s nominee for this award last year, though he was passed over for Julian Howsare (who, in fairness, also had a great season).

HOSKINS: Joel Dublanko, Edmonton Elks

The third-year linebacker has improved every season and now has a starting spot in an aggressive Elks defence. Taking another step this year makes him a CFL household name and earns him this award.

KLEIN: Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes

He set a career-high in sacks last year on a dominant defence. This year, Montreal’s defence should be just as good, and Adeyemi-Berglund could put up more numbers that should get a lot of attention.

Most Outstanding Canadian

ABBOTT: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Barring major injury, monumental collapse, or a truly historic performance from someone else, Rourke owns this award by virtue of his position. They might name it after him once he’s done.

BALLANTINE: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

You can’t be the M.O.P. and not win the award, too.

BORDIGNON: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Though I have Davis Alexander winning the M.O.P., I believe that Rourke is a shoo-in to be the top Canadian.

FILOSO: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Since I picked him as M.O.P., Rourke is the M.O.C. by default.

GASSON: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

This goes without saying, right?

HERRERA-VERGARA: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

I don’t think anyone will predict somebody else. Rourke will have another great season.

HODGE: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

This would be Rourke’s third time winning this award, something previously done by only four players: Russ Jackson, Tony Gabriel, Ray Elgaard, and Jon Cornish.

HOSKINS: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

If you win M.O.P. as a Canadian, this award is a lock.

KLEIN: Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

Rourke is going to be the favourite for this award if he enters the season 100 percent healthy. Or 75 percent healthy. And probably even 50 percent healthy.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

ABBOTT: Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa Redblacks

This is a decent fall from being my M.O.P. pick last year – woof – but Pimpleton has game-breaking ability like few others. He’ll be a candidate, so long as his offensive role doesn’t overshadow his return ability.

BALLANTINE: Rene Paredes, Calgary Stampeders

Provided he doesn’t get stuck trying too many long field goals, Paredes will be hard to overlook for this award.

BORDIGNON: Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts

Last year’s nominee from the East Division won two of Toronto’s five games for them in 2025 and his kicking ability will play a significant part in the success of the team in 2026.

FILOSO: Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

One of the offseason’s best moves flew under the radar of most fans, but hiring Bob Dyce as their special teams coordinator will help the Tiger-Cats flip the field all season long.

GASSON: Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The voters tend to like big splashy plays and no one may provide more of them in 2026 than Wooden, who was a top returner last year.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

It didn’t work out in the NFL for him, so he’ll have extra motivation to dominate the CFL on returns. If he would have stayed healthy last year, that award would have been his.

HODGE: Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The 26-year-old likely would have won this award if he’d stayed healthy in 2025. Now that he’s back in the CFL following a short stint in NFL, Wooden should be ready to terrorize opposing teams in the return game.

HOSKINS: Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks

Julien was robbed of this award last year, when he set a new CFL punting record. His ability to change field position is a huge advantage for the Green and Gold.

KLEIN: Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions

The veteran has been close to automatic in his time with the Lions. We’re all expecting B.C. to play big games down the stretch, and Whyte should hit some big kicks in even bigger moments.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman

ABBOTT: Carter O’Donnell, Edmonton Elks

Edmonton’s offensive line is primed for a huge turnaround this season, and Justin Rankin will ensure they regularly get their flowers. O’Donnell is the most high-profile member of the group and should get a lot of credit.

BALLANTINE: Nick Callender, Montreal Alouettes

A full season protecting Davis Alexander, who has no trouble getting out of the pocket when needed, should help raise the profile of the three-time All-East Division tackle.

BORDIGNON: Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The reigning All-CFL selection and Grey Cup champion is chasing a repeat in 2026 by protecting Trevor Harris and opening holes for A.J. Ouellette.

FILOSO: Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan Roughriders

This award is decided on two things: solid play and name recognition. Hardwick will anchor Saskatchewan’s ground attack, help keep the quarterback upright, has a big personality, and is the incumbent winner.

GASSON: Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders

This one is always so hard to predict because it’s dependent on so many factors. Ferland has become a big name, has a QB who gets the ball out quickly, and a strong run game.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Trevor Harris will once again need good protection. Ferland is effective and creates lanes for running backs as well.

HODGE: Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal Alouettes

The native of Saint-Eustache, Que. moves fluidly, is strong at the point of attack, and can win as a run and pass blocker.

HOSKINS: Carter O’Donnell, Edmonton Elks

Carter brought some nasty to the line in his abbreviated season last year. With a full camp under his belt, the University of Alberta product is primed to make the impact expected of him when he went to the NFL.

KLEIN: Nick Callender, Montreal Alouettes

Montreal’s offence can put on a show and Callender giving Alexander time is going to be a big part of that. Being the best lineman on one of the league’s best offences in the league is a great way to get noticed come award season.

Breakout Player

ABBOTT: Philip Ossai, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Ossai came on strong down the stretch last year, quietly notching eight sacks in 12 games. He looks poised to surpass Julian Howsare as the Tabbies’ top pass rusher in year two.

BALLANTINE: Clark Barnes, Calgary Stampeders

With defences needing to cover Jalen Philpot, Dejon Brisssett, Erik Brooks, and eventually Reggie Begelton, Barnes should break through to become a 1,000-yard star.

BORDIGNON: Jake Herslow, Toronto Argonauts

Herslow caught nine touchdown passes in 2025 but with a new contract and a healthy Chad Kelly, he has what it takes to establish himself as one of the CFL’s best receivers.

FILOSO: Luiji Vilain, Ottawa Redblacks

It might seem odd to pick a 28-year-old to win this award, but this will be Vilain’s rookie season in the CFL after spending five years in the NFL. The six-foot-four, 250-pounder will be a thorn in opposing quarterbacks’ sides as part of Ottawa’s rotation at defensive end.

GASSON: Joe Robustelli, Edmonton Elks

Yeah, I’ve picked the same guy two years in a row — want to fight about it? Robustelli was the perfect security blanket for Trevor Harris as a role-player last season and I think he could be a 1,000-yard guy in Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: Jake Herslow, Toronto Argonauts

Last year, Herslow was one of the only bright spots for Toronto. With an extra offseason under his belt, he should have an even better year to become a true household name in 2026.

HODGE: Levi Bell, B.C. Lions

The 26-year-old recorded one sack and one forced fumble after joining the Lions partway through the 2025 season. With a full offseason and training camp under his belt, Bell will be racing Mathieu Betts to the QB.

HOSKINS: Skyler Griffith, Edmonton Elks

After missing last season due to injury, the Winnipeg native has found his spot as a tight end and fullback. The powerful blocker will open holes and be a menace on special teams.

KLEIN: Taylor Elgersma, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The London, Ont. native is already known by hardcore fans but he’s yet to play a regular-season game at the professional level. If he gets an opportunity to play with all the talented weapons Winnipeg can offer, he has a good shot of getting on the radar of casual CFL fans as well.