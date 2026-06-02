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Edmonton Elks sign Tyshon Blackburn after release from Argonauts

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian defensive back Tyshon Blackburn, the team announced on Tuesday. He’s been added to the practice roster.

The six-foot-two, 203-pound defender was a third-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. He played 35 regular-season games over two years with the team, making 19 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and two interceptions.

The Calgary native was released by the Argonauts as part of their training camp cuts.

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The 24-year-old played collegiately at the University of Alberta, where he was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2021.

The Edmonton Elks (0-0) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-0) on Saturday, June 6 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2025.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 26 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.

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