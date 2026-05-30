Toronto Argonauts lose preseason finale to Hamilton (& eight other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts closed out their preseason with a loss against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats by a score of 20-14 at the University of Guelph.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Who’s RB1 in 2026?

As I mentioned after last week’s win, Sam Hicks and Peyton Logan stood out. Hicks carried that momentum into this game, as he turned four carries into 51 yards, highlighted by a 37-yard touchdown that capitalized on a Hamilton penalty.

When asked about the touchdown post-game, Hicks kept it simple.

“I gotta do my job first to get there. You got a foot race, you better get in there.”

With production like that, limited touches and maximum impact, it’ll be tough to keep him off the field moving forward. When asked where Hicks could fall on the depth chart, head coach Mike Miller declined to comment.

“We’ll have those discussions internally, and we’ll go through every position this evening and into tomorrow morning to determine that roster and where guys will be on a depth chart.”

Sam Hicks with a 37 yard 🏠 📞 to give the #Argos a 14-7 lead after a successful two point conversion. #CFL pic.twitter.com/fL107EvuCq — Griff Bordignon (@MrGriffB) May 30, 2026

Where’s Chad Kelly heading into the regular season?

The biggest talking point for Argonauts and CFL fans heading into the opener in Montreal is Chad Kelly, and how close he’ll be to full form when Toronto takes the field in two weeks. After missing all of last season, there’s naturally a lot of curiosity about his timing, rhythm, and whether he can immediately step back in and look like the quarterback who helped drive Toronto’s offence before the injury.

The Argos opted not to dress Kelly for the second preseason contest, satisfied by his brief appearance in their rain-soaked game last week. That didn’t stop the questions, however.

“I think Chad’s right where he needs to be,” Miller told me post-game. “He’s been really good mentally, and continues to see the field well. Every time he goes out there, it’s one more chance to see a live pass rush, be able to escape a pocket, keep his eyes downfield, manage a game situation, all those are important. The practices here have been fast. We’re all very encouraged with Chad, where he is, and where we believe he can go.”

For the Argos, Kelly’s status is about more than just one player. His presence changes the ceiling of the entire offence, and his performance will go a long way toward setting the tone for the start of the season. If he looks sharp early, Toronto’s outlook gets a major boost.

Making the most of your opportunity

As the preseason winds down, the harsh reality of football’s business side comes into focus. For many players who suited up for the Argonauts Friday night, their dreams are about to come to an end. Still, there’s a positive side to it — football is the ultimate next-man-up sport. With roster spots on the line, every opportunity matters. When a coach calls your number, you have to deliver and make an impression, the staff, and management.

One of those prime examples was rookie Owen Goss, the rookie free agent signing out of the University of Arizona, who came up with a big play, hauling in a deflected pass intended for running back Nahree Biggins from quarterback Jake Dolegala. He secured the ball in the air and turned it into a 48-yard pick-six.

While Goss, if he makes the team, would likely sit behind players like Isaac Darkangelo and Cameron Judge on the depth chart, heads-up plays like this are exactly the kind that grab the attention of coaches and management alike. And if this ends up being Goss’ standout moment of 2026, a pick-six even in the preseason is one he can certainly hang his hat on.

Special teams, special moments

Last week, I was very critical of the Argonauts’ special teams unit, even in a win. But on Friday night, things took a noticeable step forward.

One standout example came from rookie Canadian punter Nathan Walker out of York University, who delivered a memorable moment. On a windy night in Guelph, Walker launched a punt that got caught up in the gusts and traveled 13 yards, not ideal on the surface. However, what followed was a sharp, heads-up play. As the ball hung in the air and became difficult to track, Walker got a hand on it before it went out of bounds, preserving possession for Toronto. It’s a uniquely Canadian rule, had any other Argonaut touched it, it would have been Hamilton’s ball.

While Walker will likely sit behind Josh Haggerty on the depth chart, the former York Lion showed the kind of awareness that doesn’t go unnoticed. If he eventually takes over punting duties, this could be one of the first moments fans look back on.

Nathan Walker sends this one sky-high and the wind catches it and pushes it backwards, just 13 yards on this one. But look at this! Walker comes flying in at 100 km/h and tips it out of bounds!! The Argos get the ball back!#CFL | #BetweenTheGoalposts pic.twitter.com/ylMtPXV40N — Between The Goalposts (@NoahBeauso) May 29, 2026

Defensive work in progress

The defence had its ups and downs in this one. On the positive side, the Argos held the Ticats to six-of-17 on second down and limited Hamilton to 99 rushing yards for the game, both encouraging signs as the team looks ahead to the regular season. However, there were also some glaring concerns, particularly the 345 passing yards allowed.

That total was inflated by two long completions of 51 and 50 yards, and it didn’t help that Tre Ford scrambled for an insane play that ultimately set up Jerjuan Newton’s 24-yard touchdown reception. Newton ended the night with three touchdowns, 87 yards receiving, and was responsible for the 51-yard reception.

“We gotta clean up details and continue to work to get better,” Miller admitted.

Road bonding

The Argonauts are facing a once-in-a-lifetime disadvantage: the team won’t play in front of a true home crowd at BMO Field until Thursday, August 6 because the FIFA World Cup is taking over the stadium.

That forces Toronto to start its season with seven road games. While they’ll technically be the “home” team in three of those contests, it won’t be the same as having the byzantine sea of blue behind them at BMO. The lack of that familiar home-field atmosphere, crowd energy, and routine adds an extra layer of challenge right out of the gate as the Argos begin their campaign on an extended stretch away from home.

“The most important thing there was that the players, coaches, the entire staff of our company, everybody’s here, everybody’s working very hard, and I believe everybody’s working well together,” Miller said. “We know we have a job to do, I’m very proud of our players, coaches, and support staff as well. We have a lot of hard workers here, we have a lot of good people, and everybody’s all-in.”

The standard

The Argonauts will be one of three teams to have a bye in Week 1, giving them a rare chance to unwind and even escape Guelph before locking into the grind of the CFL season. It’s a pause the team can use to rest, fine-tune, mentally reset, and something head coach Mike Miller, the players, and the rest of the organization all understand is valuable heading into such a demanding year.

“They understand the standard right now, and I’m very pleased with that,” Miller said. “We talk about it all the time, that we’re gonna be accountable, we’re gonna have discipline, we’re gonna play with respect and trust. We’re also gonna have great passion. So that’s how they have to continue to go about their business.”

What’s next?

Once the Argonauts return from their bye week, they’ll head right back into the same stadium and the same hornet’s nest they opened the 2025 season in. The Montreal Alouettes, last year’s Grey Cup runners-up, play in one of the CFL’s most intense road environments at Percival Molson Stadium.

For the Argonauts, that means stepping into a hostile venue with a rabid home crowd, high stakes, and a team that’s proven on the biggest stage. It’s a tough second act after the bye, but one the Argonauts know they’ll need to handle it if they want to make a serious statement early in the season.