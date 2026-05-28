Calgary Stampeders give QB Josh Love start in preseason finale against Elks

Photo courtesy: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

The Calgary Stampeders will opt for a less experienced line-up in their preseason finale, giving backup quarterback Josh Love the start and leaving Vernon Adams Jr. at home.

Love, who is entering his second year with the Stampeders, struggled at times in the preseason opener, going five-for-10 for 68 yards while adding two runs for 22 yards and a touchdown. The San Jose State product is the lone experienced option behind Adams Jr. in the event of injury due to the retirement of P.J. Walker.

Ben Wooldridge is listed as the second-string quarterback for this contest, with Jacolby Criswell up to bat third. Canadian tight end Quincy Vaughn is pencilled in as the fourth quarterback, as he typically handles short-yardage.

The Stampeders are opting to rest a large contingent of starters, including offensive lineman Zack Williams and receivers Jalen Philpot, Clark Barnes, Dejon Brissett, and Erik Brooks. Fellow pass-catcher Reggie Begelton remains injured.

Star pass rusher Folarin Orimolade is also unable to start the season and will be joined on the sideline by defensive linemen Clarence Hicks, linebackers Marquel Lee and Kyle Wilson, and defensive backs Derrick Moncrief, Damon Webb, Adrian Greene, and Jaydon Grant. Long-time kicker Rene Paredes also won’t play.

The Stampeders full preseason depth chart can be found below.

The Calgary Stampeders opened training camp on May 10 and played their first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday, May 18, recording a 20-15 victory. Their second preseason game against the Edmonton Elks will take place on Friday, May 29, at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

Calgary recently selected Angelo State linebacker Eric Rascoe with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with veteran Micah Teitz. The team’s other major offseason addition was receiver Dejon Brissett, who set a career-high with 907 receiving yards with the Toronto Argonauts in 2025.

In 2025, the Stampeders finished third in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record but lost the West Semi-Final to the B.C. Lions.