B.C. Lions bring back Dawson Pierre

Photo: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have brought back Canadian linebacker Dawson Pierre, the team announced on Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 219-pound defender was released by the Lions earlier this month. He spent the last two seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, dressing for 15 regular-season games and recording five special teams tackles. He was cut by the Redblacks in February.

The 25-year-old native of Longeuil, Que. was selected in the third round of the 2024 CFL Draft out of Concordia University.

During his collegiate career, Pierre made 81 total tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble over 23 career games with the Stingers. He was named an RSEQ all-star at safety in 2022, but has been utilized primarily as a linebacker in the CFL.

The B.C. Lions opened training camp on May 10. The team lost 34-16 in its first preseason game against the Edmonton Elks. B.C. will play its second preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the Lions will play its first regular-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13.

B.C. recently selected North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to a group of Canadian targets that already included Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman Casey Sayles and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

In 2025, the Lions finished second in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record. They beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West Semi-Final but lost the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.