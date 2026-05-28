Chad Kelly not dressing for Toronto Argonauts’ preseason finale in Guelph

Photo: Toronto Argonauts

CFL fans will not get another look at Chad Kelly before the start of the regular season, as the Toronto Argonauts did not list their franchise quarterback on the depth chart for their preseason finale.

Kelly made his return to the field last week in Hamilton, going three-for-seven passing for 29 yards in wet and windy conditions. He also rushed two times for 24 yards in limited action.

The 32-year-old had not seen action in close to 18 months, after he suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the 2024 Eastern Final. That injury required surgery and intensive rehab, with the QB’s health becoming one of the major storylines of the 2025 season.

Despite optimism that he could return to the lineup early in the campaign, Toronto never cleared Kelly for contact practices, and he spent considerable time away from the facility in order to work with his own trainer in Buffalo. The former Most Outstanding Player teased a comeback on social media in Week 15, but the Argos elected not to put him at risk and instead shut him down for the remainder of the year.

It would appear that the Argonauts believe one brief tune-up appearance is all Kelly needs after his long absence. Veteran Nick Arbuckle, Tucker Horn, and Anthony Guerico will be the three quarterbacks dressed for the preseason finale.

Offensively, the team will operate without the majority of their projected starters. Offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Dakoda Shepley, Peter Nicastro, and Desmond Bland are all listed as inactive, as are receivers Makai Polk, Damonte Coxie, Jake Herslow, and Kevin Mital.

Jyran Mitchell will get the first look at the open running back job, though Qualan Jones, who ran with the starters last week, is inactive. Marcus Harper II and Rush Reimer will start at the two tackle spots as the Argos search for another bookend.

Defensively, more experienced players will suit up, but the team will still be without defensive linemen DeWayne Hendrix, Ralph Holley, and Jonathan Kongbo, linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, strongside linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive backs DaShaun Amos and Robert Priester. Anthony Wilson will start in the open safety spot, with incumbent Derek Slywka moving to SAM.

The Argonauts’ full depth chart can be seen below.

The Toronto Argonauts opened training camp on May 10. The team won 20-10 in its first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Toronto will finish the preseason against Hamilton on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 12.

Toronto recently selected Queen’s offensive lineman Niklas Henning with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, though he’s since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team’s other major offseason additions include offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett, and defensive back DaShaun Amos.

In 2025, the Argonauts finished third in the East Division standings with a 5-13 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Mike Miller was promoted to the role of head coach following the departure of Ryan Dinwiddie.