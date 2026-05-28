Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Jake Dolegala in second preseason game

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will start Jake Dolegala at quarterback for their preseason finale against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday night, the team announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old completed five of 14 pass attempts for 61 yards and one interception in last week’s preseason action at a rain-soaked Hamilton Stadium. Dolegala joined the Tiger-Cats last year after stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, B.C. Lions, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, though he didn’t record any pass attempts in Steeltown as he was limited to short-yardage duty.

Tre Ford is listed as the team’s backup quarterback, while Bo Levi Mitchell is the third-stringer. This is the inverse order from last week, which is a common theme on the depth chart as projected starters like Kenny Lawler, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Kiondré Smith, Brandon Revenberg, Julian Howsare, Reggie Stubblefield, and Stavros Katsantonis have all been listed as third-stringers.

Ford completed two of 10 pass attempts for 14 yards in last week’s preseason loss, while Mitchell went three-for-three for 50 yards.

Two-time All-CFL linebacker Wynton McManis will not dress due to injury, nor will first-round draft pick Jonathan Denis. Isaiah Wooden Sr., who signed back with the Tiger-Cats this past week following a stint with the Cleveland Browns, has been listed as the team’s primary return specialist.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats opened training camp on May 10. The team lost 20-10 in its first preseason game against the Toronto Argonauts. Hamilton will finish the preseason against Toronto on Friday, May 29. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday, June 4.

Hamilton recently selected Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Jonathan Denis with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding depth up front. The team’s other major offseason additions include quarterback Tre Ford, receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr., and linebacker Wynton McManis.

In 2025, the Tiger-Cats finished first in the East Division standings with an 11-7 record, though the team lost the East Final to the Montreal Alouettes.