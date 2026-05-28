CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

Courtesy: CFL.

The Canadian Football League has signed new six-year media agreements headlined by a renewed commitment with Bell Media’s TSN and RDS. DAZN has also joined as a new broadcast partner, while YouTube will become a “premier platform partner.”

According to the CFL, these domestic and global partnerships collectively represent the largest media rights deal in league history.

“These record-setting agreements mark a transformative moment for the CFL. They reflect the deep passion of our powerful fanbase and the accelerating momentum of our league,” CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to be aligning ourselves with Bell Media, Canada’s leading media entertainment company, DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, and YouTube, the world’s largest video platform. Together, they will unlock new CFL audiences, deliver world-class entertainment and put the CFL in prime position for its next era of growth.”

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According to a report from Arash Madani, the deal will net the CFL approximately $500 million over its duration. That works out to roughly $83 million per season, a substantial increase from the reported $50 million per season on TSN’s previous contract.

In a statement posted late Thursday, the Canadian Football League Players’ Association applauded the new deal as a sign of growth for the league.

“The CFLPA would like to congratulate the Canadian Football League and Commissioner Stewart Johnston on today’s announcement of a new broadcast agreement. This is an important moment for the continued growth of our league and a reflection of the incredible passion shown by CFL fans across the country. As the league continues to grow, so do the opportunities for our members both on and off the field. Our members remain committed to helping elevate the CFL and delivering the best possible product for our incredible fans.”

Under the new agreement, TSN will broadcast 60 regular-season games (three per week), six playoff games, and the Grey Cup. The network will remain the sole home of Thursday Night Football and Friday Night Football — products that were created by the CFL on TSN in 2015 and 1997, respectively. The Grey Cup will also be simulcast on CTV and Crave, bringing it to terrestrial television and streaming.

RDS, also a Bell affiliate, will remain the exclusive French-language broadcaster of the CFL, airing all Montreal Alouettes games, 25 marquee matchups throughout the regular season, all playoff games, and the Grey Cup.

CFL games began airing on TSN in 1986 and on RDS in 1989.

“This is an exciting moment for the CFL, and this agreement reinforces Bell Media’s position as the league’s majority broadcast and streaming partner, ensuring fans across Canada have unmatched access to the game on TSN, RDS, CTV and Crave,” said vice-president of Bell Media sports Shawn Redmond in a statement.

“By combining expanded rights with the full reach of Bell Media, we’re bringing the CFL closer to fans than ever before — serving our viewers and subscribers with more access, more choice, and more ways to connect with the game across every platform, while continuing our proud legacy as the home of the Grey Cup. Building on more than 40 years of partnership, we’re carrying that momentum forward by creating new ways for fans to experience the CFL in an evolving media landscape.”

In Canada, DAZN will become the home of Saturday Night Football, as well as the Saturday night playoff game in each of the first two rounds of the league’s new playoff format. The streaming service will also be the league’s new global broadcaster, exclusively carrying games outside Canada and the United States — including the full regular-season, playoffs, and Grey Cup.

“Having grown up as an Albertan with Saskatchewan roots, I’ve witnessed first-hand the proud history and passionate fanbases the Canadian Football League has across the country,” said head of DAZN Canada Deidra Dionne.

“The CFL has built on that legacy through recent innovation and modernization and has solidified its place among Canada’s elite properties. Our partnership enables DAZN to showcase the CFL in new ways, with accessible coverage and authentic storytelling, while keeping it uniquely Canadian.”

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DAZN will carry its own team of analysts, play-by-play announcers, commentators, and sideline reporters. Fans will also be able to utilize DAZN’s platform features, including FanZone live chat and dedicated fan spaces, multiview, highlights, breaking news, real-time scores, and original programming.

“The Canadian Football League combines heritage, loyalty, and growing international appeal,” said DAZN CEO Shay Segev. “Adding the world’s second-largest professional football league is a no-brainer. The CFL is a strong addition to our robust football portfolio and reinforces our commitment to offering top-tier sports to fans globally.”

On YouTube, the CFL will have expanded live and on-demand platform content, including live preseason games (excluding Bell Media and DAZN games), enhanced CFL Combine coverage, an all-access unscripted series, and highlights, interviews, analysis, and behind-the-scenes content.

There will also be creator-focused initiatives to boost content and partnerships available for live streams and increased accessibility to the CFL’s historical game archive.

“YouTube is the perfect place for fans, creators, the league and players to come together,” said Head of YouTube Canada Nicole Bell. “Building on the success of our broader football strategy, we are thrilled to support the CFL in expanding their reach and audience, making sure that games, player stories and so much more reach Canadians from coast to coast. This partnership will redefine the fan experience and transform how fans create, consume and interact with CFL content.”

The CFL also plans to expand the volume, variety, and speed of content on its official YouTube channel. The partnership will leverage platform tools and resources to increase the league’s digital presence, expand its live streaming library, and give access to the CFL’s historical game archive.