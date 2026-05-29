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Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders release free agent acquisition Devodric Bynum

Photo courtesy: Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Devodric Bynum in a surprise move just hours before kickoff of their final preseason game.

The 26-year-old was one of the Stampeders’ top free agent signings this offseason, but was listed as a backup halfback for Friday’s game in Edmonton. He made four tackles in his preseason debut for the Stampeders.

Bynum played only five regular-season games due to injury in 2025, recording 17 defensive tackles with the Edmonton Elks. The five-foot-eleven, 195-pound defender played 14 regular-season games as a CFL rookie in 2024, making 23 defensive tackles, five interceptions, and one forced fumble.

The Stampeders will kickoff their second preseason game against the Elks at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, June 5.

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