Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma to start Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ final preseason game

Photo: Matt Johnson/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will give Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma a shot at redemption in their preseason finale on Friday against the B.C. Lions.

The rookie out of Wilfrid Laurier University will get the start at quarterback and is expected to play a significant amount, with Bryce Perkins the only other quarterback listed on the depth chart. Elgersma struggled at times in his preseason debut, completing just six of 13 passes for 78 yards and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with four carries for 18 yards.

A second-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, Elgersma won the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in Canadian university football and is favoured to take over the Bombers’ backup quarterback job. The rookie had considerable hype surrounding his arrival, after the team was forced to wait a year to sign him as he took advantage of opportunities in the NFL and UFL.

The Bombers will deploy very few projected starters alongside Elgersma, with the bulk of the top unit inactive. On defence, Cam Allen will battle to maintain his spot at safety, while De’Shaan Dixon and Kydran Jenkins appear to be in competition for the vacant defensive end position.

The Bombers’ full depth chart can be viewed below.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened training camp on May 10 and played their first preseason game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, May 23, losing 31-27. Their second preseason game against the B.C. Lions will take place on Friday, May 29, at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, June 5.

Winnipeg recently selected Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to the club’s pass rush. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Tim White, offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

In 2025, the Blue Bombers finished fourth in the West Division standings with a 10-8 record, qualifying for the playoffs as the crossover team before losing the East Semi-Final to the Montreal Alouettes.