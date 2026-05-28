Darnell Sankey to don B.C. Lions’ colours for first time in preseason clash with Bombers

Photo courtesy: Jill Meagher/B.C. Lions

Two of the B.C. Lions’ biggest offseason additions will wear orange and black for the first time when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for their final preseason game on Friday.

Three-time all-star middle linebacker Darnell Sankey, who was signed by the team after his release by the Montreal Alouettes, will get the start on defence. Standout defensive tackle Casey Sayles, who joined the club after an awkward release by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, will also dress, though he is listed as a third-stringer behind depth options at defensive tackle.

Despite the insertion of the recognizable names, the Lions appear focused on evaluation defensively. Likely impact players like Mathieu Betts, Jonah Tavai, Sione Teuhema, Levi Bell, Ben Hladik, T.J. Lee, Garry Peters, and Jackson Findlay will not dress. Only nickel Deontai Williams and halfback Ronald Kent Jr. will play as returning starters.

Offensively, the story will be different, with reigning Most Outstanding Player Nathan Rourke expected to lead the full starting offence for at least two series. Dejon Allen will make his return from injury at right tackle, and second-year returner Seven McGee will run with the first group of receivers.

The B.C. Lions’ full depth chart can be viewed below.

The B.C. Lions opened training camp on May 10 and played their first preseason game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23, losing 34-16. Their second preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders will take place on Friday, May 29, at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the Lions will play their first regular-season game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, June 13.

B.C. recently selected North Dakota receiver Nate DeMontagnac with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding to a group of Canadian targets that already included Justin McInnis and Jevon Cottoy. The team’s other major offseason additions include defensive lineman Casey Sayles and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

In 2025, the Lions finished second in the West Division standings with an 11-7 record. They beat the Calgary Stampeders in the West Semi-Final but lost the West Final to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Franchise quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 5,290 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.