Malik Carney debuts with Edmonton Elks’ starting defence in preseason finale

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks.

The Edmonton Elks will roll out the majority of their projected starting lineup in Friday’s preseason finale against the Calgary Stampeders, including top free agent addition Malik Carney.

The 30-year-old became the highest-paid American defensive player in the CFL when he signed with Edmonton this offseason, coming over from Saskatchewan. The six-foot-three, 230-pound defender recorded a single-season career-high eight sacks in 2025, helping the Roughriders win the 112th Grey Cup. He also made 39 tackles and one forced fumble in 18 regular-season games, then added five tackles and two tackles for loss in the West Final and Grey Cup.

Carney did not dress for the Elks preseason opener, remaining at home with most of the team’s top defenders. Virtually all will be in the lineup this week, with the exceptions of injured defensive linemen like Noah Taylor and Brandon Barlow. Notably, second-year man Brock Mogensen will get the nod over 2024 Most Outstanding Rookie winner Nick Anderson, though both are expected to play meaningful minutes.

Offensively, the top unit will be missing receivers Joe Robustelli and Kaion Julien-Grant, but remains otherwise intact. Notably, American rookies Joshua Cephus and T.J. Luther will run with the starters instead of incumbents O.J. Hiliare and Binjimen Victor.

The Elks full depth chart can be seen below.

The Edmonton Elks opened training camp on May 10 and played their first preseason game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday, May 23, recording a 34-16 victory. Their second preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders will take place on Friday, May 29, at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, June 6.

Calgary recently selected Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome with their first-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, adding a key piece to pair with fellow Canadian linebacker Joel Dublanko. The team’s other major offseason additions include receiver Austin Mack, offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey, and defensive lineman Malik Carney.

In 2025, the Elks finished fifth in the West Division standings with a 7-11 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.