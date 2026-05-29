Corey Mace ‘can’t promise’ all four quarterbacks make Saskatchewan Roughriders after CFL cutdown deadline

Graphic: 3DownNation/All rights reserved (Photos: Matt Johnson)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are the only franchise not involved in preseason action on the eve of the CFL’s mandatory roster cut deadline, but they still face a looming decision at the sport’s most important position.

A heated training camp battle to claim the backup quarterback job behind Trevor Harris has come down to the wire, with Jack Coan and Brayden Schager each making compelling cases. However, head coach Corey Mace isn’t ready to commit to keeping both players after Saturday, despite the fact that the Riders carried four quarterbacks on the roster for parts of last season.

“It’s a potential. We’ve got to sit down and hammer through all the stuff this afternoon after you get through the meetings,” he told the media on Friday. “You’d like to say, yeah, of course, just because it’s just what it’s been, but I can’t promise anything, man. We’ll always just make the best decision for the team.”

Harris, who will turn 40 at the end of the month, is firmly entrenched as the face of the franchise after leading the team to a Grey Cup a year ago. Veteran Tommy Stevens also appears secure in his role as the third-stringer, given his well-earned reputation as a difference-maker in short yardage. Opinions differ on the two youngsters vying to become the team’s insurance policy.

Coan has been with the team since 2024, though he has attempted just 29 passes during that time. The 27-year-old Notre Dame product entered training camp as the favourite to ascend to the number two spot and has performed well through two preseason appearances, completing 19 of 33 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while rushing three times for 22 yards.

That has been largely overshadowed by the performance of Schager, who finished last season on the team’s practice roster. The Hawaii product captured the hearts of fans by leading an improbable game-winning drive while partially blinded in Saskatoon and may have the most developmental upside at just 23 years old. He finished 24-for-37 for 318 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions through two games, while rushing six times for 42 yards and another major.

As Mace pointed out, each player currently in the quarterback room brings something unique to the table.

“Trevor’s Trevor, obviously. Tommy, he’s got an absolutely special skill set, and he’s also progressing as a quarterback. Jack, I think operates mentally very similar to Trevor. He’s getting better. His release time has been getting better over his time here, has a good understanding of the playbook. And Schager, he’s a firecracker. Live arm, super competitive,” he explained.

“They’re all different. They all have a bunch of positives that you admire. But like always, we’ll sit down and take a peek at how we’re gonna go about that.”

The Riders will have until 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday, May 30, to decide how many of those players will remain in Regina. The CFL mandates that teams carry three quarterbacks on their 45-man active roster, though Saskatchewan could keep another by utilizing one of two new reserve spots. Either player could also be offered a spot on the recently expanded practice roster, though that would leave them exposed to other teams.

Ultimately, Mace and company could kick the can down the road, leveraging a Week 1 bye to delay the official decision on the number two job until just before their season opener on Saturday, June 13. However, that would require keeping all four QBs, at least for the time being, something that the team has yet to decide on.