Two Edmonton Elks defensive linemen out for season with Achilles tears: report

Photo courtesy: Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

The Edmonton Elks will be without two key defensive linemen for the entirety of the 2026 season after each suffered preseason injuries.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, veteran American defensive end Brandon Barlow and rookie Canadian defensive tackle Darien Newell have both been diagnosed with Achilles tears. As a result, their year is over.

Barlow joined the Elks as a free agent in 2025, recording 35 defensive tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception over 18 regular-season games. The 28-year-old previously spent time with the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, amassing 123 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, 17 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception in 60 career CFL appearances.

Newell was selected with the tenth overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, but was barred from signing a contract last season after he tested positive for nine banned substances during the Combine. Though his infraction was not made public until after his selection, teams were made aware beforehand, which caused the consensus first-round talent to drop to the top of the second round. The six-foot-three, 287-pound pass rusher was a two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian and one-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian at Queen’s University, where he made 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble in 37 games.

Though neither player was slated to start for the Elks this season, both were expected to contribute in the rotation.

Edmonton will also be without veteran Canadian offensive tackle Brett Boyko to start the season, as he will be placed on the six-game injured list due to a hand issue. 2026 second-round pick Benjamin Sangmuah, an uber-athletic defensive back prospect out of UBC, will join him on the six-game after suffering a knee injury.

On a positive note, receivers Kaion Julien-Grant and Joe Robustelli are expected to be ready to play in time for Week 1, despite battling minor injuries in training camp.

The Elks will play their second preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders on Friday, May 29, at 9:00 p.m. Final roster cuts are due on Saturday, May 30, after which the team will play its first regular-season game against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, June 6.