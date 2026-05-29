Tampa Bay Buccaneers promote former CFL linebacker Shelton Quarles to VP of football ops

Photo courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have promoted Shelton Quarles to vice president of football operations.

The 54-year-old has worked in the Bucs’ front office since 2007, when he was first hired as a pro scout. He was named the director of football operations beginning in 2014 and added senior director to his title last season, before once again earning promotion.

Quarles began his football career in the CFL, signing with the B.C. Lions 1995 after an unsuccessful training camp stint with the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in 32 games over two seasons in Vancouver, registering 92 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, 10 sacks, and two interceptions. The six-foot-one, 225-pound defender also caught one pass for 21 yards.

The Vanderbilt product translated his success with the Lions into renewed NFL interest, signing with the Buccaneers in 1997. He would go on to play 10 years for the organization, amassing 710 total tackles, 13 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns in 148 games. He started 113 of those appearances and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2002.

Quarles helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl XXXVII as a player, while contributing to their Super Bowl LV victory as an executive.

In his new role, Quarles will continue to work directly with head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht in organizing day-to-day operations of the team, assisting with the reporting of daily player roster transactions to the league office, and overseeing all player travel and transportation.