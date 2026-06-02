Montreal Alouettes extend three through 2027

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American offensive lineman Des Holmes, American defensive back Don Callis, and Canadian defensive back Arthur Hamlin to contract extensions through 2027, the team announced on Tuesday.

Holmes dressed for five regular-season games in 2025, making four starts at left tackle and one start at right guard. The six-foot-five, 303-pound blocker previously spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks. The 26-year-old played collegiately at Penn State and Arizona.

Callis joined the team as a free agent last year, playing four regular-season games and making two special teams tackles. The 25-year-old product of Troy University also played in the East Final and Grey Cup, recording one special teams tackle.

3:00 ↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily 3DownNation Newsletter Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → Free. Unsubscribe anytime. By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Hamlin was selected with pick No. 29 in the 2024 CFL Draft. The Ottawa native has since dressed for 16 regular-season games, making 17 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and one interception. The six-foot, 190-pound defender started four games in 2025: three at safety and one at strong-side linebacker.

“Hamlin has developed at an impressive pace since joining us,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “He is ready to take on greater responsibilities, and we are ready to give him more. Callis and Holmes provide us with excellent depth. They are two very talented players, and I am extremely pleased with the progress they have made over the past year.”

The Montreal Alouettes (0-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, June 4 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a Grey Cup loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost last year’s East Final to Montreal.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 26 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.