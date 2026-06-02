Toronto Argonauts sign Kendall Randolph after release from Winnipeg

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The Toronto Argonauts have signed American offensive lineman Kendall Randolph, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old started all 18 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at right tackle in 2025, though he was released this weekend following the conclusion of training camp.

The six-foot-five, 303-pound blocker signed with the team as a free agent in 2024 and played six regular-season games as a rookie. He also had a stint with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

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The native of Madison, Ala. played collegiately at the University of Alabama, where he won a National Championship in 2020. He played 52 games with the Crimson Tide at guard, tackle, and tight end.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-0) are currently on a bye week. The team will open its regular-season on Friday, June 12 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes (0-0).