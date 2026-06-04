Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Blue Bombers favourite Week 1 play, Elks live underdogs

Photo: Matt Johnson/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

From being born and raised in small town Saskatchewan, Canora with a population of approximately 2,000, I’ve followed the Canadian Football League since I was a kid.

Now, I get to bring two passions together with 3DownNation: betting and the three-down game. After handicapping and betting the NFL for 17 years, I’ll add the CFL. All season long, I’ll be sharing my best bets in an exclusive column.

Below are my picks for Week 1.

3DownNation Newsletter Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m. Email Address Subscribe → By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy . 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Favourite play: Winnipeg Blue Bombers (-125)

The early market loves Calgary, but I see it differently. I like all of the commentary coming out of Blue Bombers camp.

Tommy Condell is in at offensive coordinator to revive a unit that grew stale in 2025. Zach Collaros says he feels energized and fresh after an injury-ridden, disjointed season. Brady Oliveira says he is excited by the new offence. Tim White was getting targeted early in the preseason and gives the unit a new, dynamic weapon, something much-needed after a running back was the team’s third-leading receiver last season.

This Winnipeg team feels right entering opening week. I don’t feel the same about Calgary, which lost two big names at receiver, is still without Reggie Begelton, and will likely be down one of its two defensive superstars.

Montreal Alouettes (-125)

I see the Alouettes underpriced here in Week 1. I have their ceiling higher than any team in the league because of the upside still unrealized with Davis Alexander healthy.

Preseason injury concern aside, it is all here for Montreal to start fast. I specifically like backing them in games where their offence can stay run-heavy. The Alouettes have an elite interior offensive line with Pier-Olivier Lestage, Justin Lawrence, and Donny Ventrelli blocking for Travis Theis. This Alouettes team is going to wear down opponents, and Hamilton does not have the defensive interior to match up against it.

One of the sharpest offshore sportsbooks, which shapes its lines on inside opinions, has this price higher than market, and I agree with the sentiment.

Edmonton Elks (+130)

There are too many moving parts for me to trust Ottawa this early in the season. Ryan Dinwiddie is in as a new head coach, and with him comes a team overhaul.

Jake Maier will start at QB, and I am just not convinced. He was still throwing short and checking down in the preseason. While the skill pieces are there, I don’t love him unlocking them early, given his tendencies and preseason battle that shared reps at the position.

I think there is an early buy opportunity with Edmonton, as their numbers last season effectively split into two separate seasons: they finished 6-7 after making several changes to overhaul a 1-4 start.

I believe they are better than the team that finished the season despite the market hating them. I rate them as improving across the board on both sides. I could see this number trending toward +110 by kickoff.