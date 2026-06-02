Connect with us

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes rule out Stevie Scott III against Hamilton

Courtesy: CFL

The Montreal Alouettes have officially ruled out running back Stevie Scott III for their Week 1 game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to a hamstring injury. The team issued an updated injury report on Tuesday.

The six-foot-one, 231-pound ball-carrier started the team’s last five regular-season games in 2025, rushing 86 times for 418 yards and one touchdown, and making 15 catches for 116 yards.

The 26-year-old remained in the starting lineup during the playoffs and had a brilliant performance in the East Semi-Final against Winnipeg, rushing 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and making three receptions for 29 yards. After a relatively quiet performance in the East Final, he rushed 15 times for 78 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 27 yards in the 112th Grey Cup against Saskatchewan.

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

The native of Syracuse, N.Y. played collegiately at Indiana University before professional stints with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Michigan Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and San Antonio Brahmas.

The Alouettes have also ruled out American receiver Zakhari Franklin (hamstring), Canadian receiver Hakeem Harris (hamstring), American offensive lineman Des Holmes (back), American defensive lineman David Perales (hand), Canadian linebacker Gabriel Lessard (knee), and returner DeVonte Dedmon (hamstring).

The team will issue its official depth chart on Wednesday.

The Montreal Alouettes (0-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, June 4 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a Grey Cup loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost last year’s East Final to Montreal.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 26 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign Tyshon Blackburn after release from Argonauts

Edmonton Elks

How did the 2026 CFL Draft class fare on cutdown day?

Calgary Stampeders

Jaylon Hutchings, Folarin Orimolade cleared to play for Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders bring back All-CFL DL Jaylon Hutchings on three-year deal

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan ice storm: Riders unveil dazzling 2025 Grey Cup championship rings

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders cut running back Mario Anderson Jr., 18 others

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Toronto Argonauts sign Kendall Randolph after release from Winnipeg

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former CFL receiver Bralon Addison to coaching staff

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats rule out Wynton McManis against Montreal

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Larry Rountree III earns Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ starting RB job to open 2026 CFL season

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts cut starter Anthony Vandal, 26 others

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts lose preseason finale to Hamilton (& eight other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

OSEG seeks to recapture buzz from Ottawa Redblacks early years

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks sign three CFL cutdown casualties

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes rule out Stevie Scott III against Hamilton

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes extend three through 2027

3DownNation Podcast


From 3DownNation Reporters

Justin Dunk

Larry Rountree III earns Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ starting RB job to open 2026 CFL season

John Hodge

How did the 2026 CFL Draft class fare on cutdown day?

JC Abbott

Expansion by contraction: making the best new CFL team from 2026 final training camp cuts

 


Our Top Stories