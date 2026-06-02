Montreal Alouettes rule out Stevie Scott III against Hamilton

Courtesy: CFL

The Montreal Alouettes have officially ruled out running back Stevie Scott III for their Week 1 game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats due to a hamstring injury. The team issued an updated injury report on Tuesday.

The six-foot-one, 231-pound ball-carrier started the team’s last five regular-season games in 2025, rushing 86 times for 418 yards and one touchdown, and making 15 catches for 116 yards.

The 26-year-old remained in the starting lineup during the playoffs and had a brilliant performance in the East Semi-Final against Winnipeg, rushing 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and making three receptions for 29 yards. After a relatively quiet performance in the East Final, he rushed 15 times for 78 yards and one touchdown and caught three passes for 27 yards in the 112th Grey Cup against Saskatchewan.

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The native of Syracuse, N.Y. played collegiately at Indiana University before professional stints with the New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Michigan Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and San Antonio Brahmas.

The Alouettes have also ruled out American receiver Zakhari Franklin (hamstring), Canadian receiver Hakeem Harris (hamstring), American offensive lineman Des Holmes (back), American defensive lineman David Perales (hand), Canadian linebacker Gabriel Lessard (knee), and returner DeVonte Dedmon (hamstring).

The team will issue its official depth chart on Wednesday.

The Montreal Alouettes (0-0) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-0) at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, June 4 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a Grey Cup loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, while the Tiger-Cats lost last year’s East Final to Montreal.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 26 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.