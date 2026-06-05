Ill-timed turnovers sink Hamilton Tiger-Cats in CFL season opener (& seven other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: CFL.

A game that was going right, finished wrong for the Ticats in the 2026 CFL season opener.

With seven minutes to go in the third quarter, Hamilton had a 24-10 lead following a Keric Wheatfall touchdown. On the ensuing drive for Montreal, Mario Kendricks got home for a sack, forcing the Alouettes to punt. What followed was a compound of errors that sunk the Tiger-Cats.

With 17 games remaining, there is no need to hit the panic button after Week 1. There were positives from the game for Hamilton, with details that need to be addressed.

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A 30-27 overtime loss was not what the Tiger-Cats had in mind to begin the new season. Now dropping their seventh consecutive season opener, where should the focus be for the Ticats moving forward?

Turnovers

The two turnovers in the game were given up by the Ticats in key moments.

The first was an interception for a touchdown by Robert Kennedy III thrown by Bo Levi Mitchell. This came with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter and made it a 24-17 game. This was on the Tiger-Cats first drive after a Wheatfall touchdown to go up by 14 points.

The momentum shift propelled the Alouettes to within striking distance for the remainder of the game. While Mitchell had a good performance in the contest, this throw will be the one most dissected.

The CFL has its own Kennedy Curse, and it just afflicted Bo Levi Mitchell. Robert Kennedy III (@poogie2x_) breaks on the ball for a 54-yard pick-six!#CFL #AlsMTL #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/9h6GM3wFQ3 — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) June 5, 2026

It was Mitchell getting to his read a second late, allowing Kennedy to break on the ball from seven yards away from the receiver. Once Kennedy hit full stride, there was no hope of any Tiger-Cat to catch him. On the following drive, Mitchell fired a beautiful ball down the right sideline to Myron Mitchell for a big gain. The mindset of the veteran quarterback was not deterred by the turnover; however, the results did not follow for the Hamilton offence.

The pick-six kick-started a 20 to three scoring run by the Alouettes to close out the game. As Montreal started to catch fire, the Ticats went cold.

The second turnover came on the second play of overtime, Wheatfall made a catch and Kennedy punched the ball out. Kabion Ento jumped on the loose ball and Montreal needed any type of score to win the game.

The play call seemed to be doomed from the jump for Hamilton. Three receivers to Mitchell’s left with three defenders in the vicinity. The quick hit to Wheatfall left one of those three defenders unblocked to make a line on the ball carrier.

As an offence you can hope that your skill player can force the defender to miss. Ball security in these moments is paramount for the offence with the defenders are looking to create a turnover. With the overtime rules in the CFL, Montreal had the advantage by winning the coin toss. It allowed them to play defence first. Now, the offence can take the field knowing what can win them the game. Ultimately, the fumble was the nail in the coffin for the Ticats.

While the turnover in overtime is going to be the focal point of the game for Wheatfall, what he brought to the Ticats offence was positive in regulation. He finished the game with six receptions on seven targets for 46 yards, while adding two carries for five yards and a touchdown.

What comes from Wheatfall next will determine whether he succeeds or fails with the Tiger-Cats. The receiver room was a clear strength for Hamilton in the game, the competition for playing time is fierce. It can be a difficult task to remove a moment like that from your mind. If Wheatfall continues his strong play from the rest of the game, more opportunities will arrive.

Penalties

A talking point through the preseason with the Ticats was a lack of discipline, averaging over 100 yards per game in penalties. In the opening game of the season, Hamilton was flagged twice for 30 yards total. A positive in total yards and penalties taken for the Tiger-Cats, what will hurt Hamilton is when the penalties were taken and what was given up after.

The first penalty was a pass interference call on Stavros Katsantonis in the second quarter as the Alouettes stalled out on a drive. Had that penalty not been called, Montreal would have been punting from midfield. Instead, it put the Alouettes on the Hamilton 25-yard line. After a holding call pushed Montreal back it was Davis Alexander hitting Tyler Snead across the middle into a tight window. Katsantonis was slow moving across the field with Snead and could not catchup once the receiver hit full stride, allowing the first big play of the game from the Alouettes offence.

Hamilton’s strength on defence is when the linebackers and defensive backs can play downhill, attacking the ball carrier. As a group they tackle in open space well and use their speed to negate small catches and runs into larger plays. Where they struggled on Thursday was the ball being pushed down the field. Numerous deep passing plays from the Alouettes allowed for the field to be flipped and points on the board when they should have been avoided.

As the starting safety, Katsantonis is front and centre when things are going well in that regard and when they go poorly as we saw in the season opener. The communication will be key for the defensive back group moving forward to avoid big plays from the opponents offence.

The only other penalty the Ticats took came with just over two minutes remaining in the game when Montreal got the ball back on their own 18-yard line. A facemask penalty was called on Daniel Bell who finished the tackle initiated by Tyson Middlemost. Bell had his arm wrapped around the opening in the facemask of the returner and allowed the Alouettes to start at their own 33-yard line on their final drive of regulation.

The following play Tyson Philpot made a catch and run for 19 yards to get Montreal to their own 52-yard line. After Montreal’s offence could have started inside their own twenty, two plays later they have a first and 10 close to midfield.

The Philpot catch and run was not a great play for Greg Junior, allowing Philpot to get to the outside and not being able to get him on the ground. The compounding plays that gave the Alouettes free yards in the final minutes of the fourth quarter allowed for Montreal to tie the game and send it to overtime, where they would win it.

Balance

Interception aside, a solid first game for Bo Levi Mitchell in the season opener. He finished completing 34-of-39 passes for 307 yards. Mitchell was comfortable and kept clean in the pocket, aside from one sack that dropped him three yards. Mitchell was able to find nine different pass catchers in the game, five different receivers had five or more balls thrown their way on Thursday.

The pass catchers were able to make plays with Mitchell getting the ball out quickly. Kiondre Smith caught all six passes thrown his way, accumulating 75 yards in the game, leading the Ticats. He slots in nicely on the boundary side of the field with Kenny Lawler, fresh off a big contract extension, and Kurleigh Gittens Jr.

At any given point in a game one of those three can become the go-to target for Mitchell. As the Ticats marched down the field on their final possession of the first half, Gittens Jr. made three consecutive catches to the Montreal one-yard line. Ante Milanovic-Litre would punch the ball in on the next play.

There looks to be an “iron sharpens iron” approach in the receiver room. Any player in the receiving group can take over a game at a given moment, Hamilton is best served moving the ball around as much as possible to keep defenders guessing.

The rushing game balances out the passing attack in football. Typically, if you run the ball well it opens up lanes in the passing game. The Tiger-Cats rushing game was a non-factor in the contest on Thursday, with the team racking up a measly 35 yards on the ground.

Larry Rountree III got his first taste of CFL action with eight carries for 23 yards and five catches for 17. No big plays came from the Hamilton ground game with Rountree having a team long seven-yard rush. It did not seem to deter the Hamilton offence, keeping the ball in Mitchell’s hands.

With the Tiger-Cats being pass-first, Rountree will have to find ways to contribute as a threat out of the backfield. The other aspect of a running back in the passing game is in the blocking scheme. Rountree held up well, not shying away from contact with free runners through the offensive line.

The running game is something that the Tiger-Cats will need to find through the course of the season. Until there is a proven threat on the ground, Hamilton will have to beat teams with their passing game.

Short yardage

To little surprise the Ticats look to Jake Dolegala as their short yardage specialist. The six-foot-seven, 245-pound frame gives him a unique advantage in reaching for first downs over the pile. Dolegala can also embrace the physical toll those pileups can bring.

Dolegala scored the first touchdown of the season for the Ticats on the opening drive of the game. He finished the game with four carries for six yards and a score. He was the second most productive rusher in the game for Hamilton.

Interestingly, on Hamilton’s final drive of the fourth quarter, Tre Ford ran out with the short yardage team. Immediately, Scott Milanovich switched him out for Dolegala. This was to try and keep the Alouettes defence guessing on personnel. With Dolegala in the game, the assumption is you need to put in your heavy unit to eat up space. With Ford in the game, Hamilton would want to get him in space to create with either his legs or arm. Ford did not take any snaps in Week 1.

While Ford is dynamic on the field, when do the Tiger-Cats use him? If Mitchell is in rhythm, does the Ticats staff want to sit him on the bench for a series? When the game is on the line, will Hamilton take the ball out of the hands of their best player? How he is utilized will be a storyline to watch this season.

Getting off the field

When Hamilton had a short offensive drive, the defence struggled to capitalize on opportunities to get the ball back. Long drives by an opponent can be breakdown the offence and the defence for teams. The offence sits on the bench and waits to get on the field, while the defence takes more hits and exerts more energy.

As the game wore on Thursday, it felt as though Hamilton’s defence was struggling to get off the field. The prime example came in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Montreal faced a third and 10 from their own 52-yard line. Tyler Snead sat in a soft spot underneath two defenders making a 13-yard catch to extend the game-tying drive.

Situationally, Destin Telbert should be more aggressive on that play. If he made a break on the receiver it would limit the throwing window for Davis Alexander.

With a three-point lead late in a football game, it can be a catch-22 for the defence on when to get aggressive. With the time left on the clock, Montreal marched down the field on a 13-play, 56-yard drive and Jose Maltos Diaz was able to convert a 29-yard field goal.

Being too aggressive can open up the deep throws that Montreal had connected on during game. If you sit back in soft coverage, the offence can methodically work down the field.

You always want to give your team a chance to win the game and Hamilton’s defence not allowing a touchdown drive to close the fourth quarter did that. However, the losing result was still the same. More urgency to make a play could have swung the end of the game in the Ticats favour.

Side notes

The special teams were solid for the Ticats in the season opener. The first game of the season can always bring mistakes while players are getting comfortable in their roles. The Ticats limited returns and executed in the kicking game when the time arose. A strong base to build from for Bob Dyce’s unit.

Benches being on the opposite side of the field is a good thing for the flow of the game. Easier substitutions for players on both sides while allowing more room for the teams to operate. Noel Thorpe, Montreal’s defensive coordinator, was given an objectionable conduct penalty for standing in the way of the referee during Hamilton’s final drive of the first half. With more room to maneuver, coaches can get closer to their team trying to communicate with their players. The extra 10 yards helped Hamilton find the end zone to close the second quarter.

Final thoughts

This game could haunt Hamilton if there is a tight playoff race at the end of the season. Being in the driver’s seat for over a half of the game and walking away with nothing stings. Limiting big plays from the opponents is the focus for the defence. Not turning the ball over will be the focus for the offence.

Teams who learn to win close games are regarded as dangerous. They know how to close things out in the crucial moments. You do not want to become the team who loses one possession games regularly.

Up next

Hamilton will play in Winnipeg Thursday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET.