Winnipeg Blue Bombers complete Cowtown comeback (& 13 other thoughts)

Photo: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the Calgary Stampeders by a score of 30-28 at McMahon Stadium on Friday night. Below are my thoughts on the game.

Balanced attack

Ever since Tommy Condell was hired as Winnipeg’s offensive coordinator in December, there have been questions about how much he would utilize Brady Oliveira in his attack.

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Condell is widely viewed as a pass-game specialist. He played receiver in college — by sheer coincidence, he attended the same NCAA Division III program as Jake Ceresna, albeit two decades apart — and has led relatively pass-heavy offences throughout his long coaching career.

In his first game with the Blue Bombers, at least, the offence was well-balanced.

Oliveira finished the game with 15 carries for 113 yards, three receptions for 24 yards, and one touchdown. He capped Winnipeg’s first drive with a 19-yard score, going virtually untouched to the end zone. Gabe Wallace created the hole by getting to the second level and kicking out linebacker Marquel Lee.

Winnipeg established the running game early, then was able to go back to it late to help manage the clock. The things this offence has done best for the past decade appear to still be intact.

Brady Oliveira hits the gap for 19 yards and gets his first TD of the year!#CFL pic.twitter.com/AWW45krs37 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 6, 2026

As for the passing game, Zach Collaros completed 17-of-28 pass attempts for 233 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The score went to Tim White, who led the team with five catches for 60 yards.

It wasn’t a dominant performance, but it was good enough to get the win. Winnipeg’s best passing play of the night was a 27-yard shot from Collaros to Ontaria Wilson with a little over a minute left in the game. Trailing by one point, the throw got Winnipeg into range for a game-winning field goal from Sergio Castillo.

Ontaria Wilson picks up the chunk needed to kick start the comeback! This will all come down to a kick!#CFL #Bombers #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/m9e7mFgxfE — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) June 6, 2026

As was the case in preseason, the Blue Bombers tried to get backup running back Michael Chris-Ike involved. The idea remains good but the execution was poor.

Collaros tried to hit the backup running back on a screen pass midway through the third quarter but defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr. popped the ball into the air, allowing rookie Tre’Mon Morris-Brash to make the interception.

It was Winnipeg’s only turnover on the game and, ironically, occurred one play after Calgary’s only giveaway of the night — a Vernon Adams Jr. fumble that was caused by Deatrick Nichols and recovered by Redha Kramdi.

A tale of two halves

Calgary’s run game was dominant in the first half as Dedrick Mills rushed 11 times for 95 through two quarters.

One of the things that stood out about Winnipeg’s depth chart for Friday night was a lack of size up front. Jake Ceresna, Cameron Lawson, and De’Shaan Dixon were the only three players listed at defensive tackle and Dixon isn’t a true defensive tackle — he’s a 262-pound edge-rusher playing out of position.

On a 16-yard romp by Mills in the first quarter, Winnipeg had five defenders along the line of scrimmage: Jaiden Woodbey, Willie Jefferson, Dixon, Ceresna, and Tony Jones. Dixon was unable to shed a block from Christy Nkanu, creating a hole that Kyrie Wilson was unable to fill after getting outmuscled by Christopher Fortin.

The Blue Bombers have three defensive tackles who didn’t dress on Friday — Tanner Schmekel, who is on the six-game injured list, and Michael Fletcher and Collin Kornelson on the practice roster.

Despite remaining light up front, Winnipeg’s defence was far better in the second half. Mills managed only 27 yards on five carries, while Vernon Adams Jr. was held in check until a 15-play, 104-yard touchdown drive that gave Calgary the lead with one minute remaining.

It’s fair to criticize the defence for a slow start and allowing a late score, but you have to give Adams Jr. credit for some remarkable plays late. His tight-window throw to Jalen Philpot to convert on second-and-fourteen early in the drive was world class.

Viva la Vaval

Trey Vaval has already avoided a sophomore slump.

The 25-year-old recorded 196 yards on eight returns with his best attempt coming on a 53-yard punt return late in the second quarter. The big play led to a 31-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a one-yard plunge from Bryce Perkins.

Trey Vaval is one of the best returners in the world. Great to see him pick up where he left off last year pic.twitter.com/uR45eAEb2A — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) June 6, 2026

The league’s reigning Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player got a nice initial block from Michael Chris-Ike, then outran several Stampeders as he crossed the field. Had veteran defensive back Nick Hallett kept his eyes upfield and not missed a block on Quincy Vaughn, Vaval would likely have reached the end zone.

It was a great night for the Blue Bombers on special teams overall, as Sergio Castillo was perfect on five kicks (including the 38-yard game-winning field goal), the team scored two rouges on kickoffs that trickled into the end zone, and Tyreik McAllister was a non-factor in the return game for Calgary.

Winnipeg’s special teams units were No. 1 in the CFL in 2025, according to the aggregate statistical rankings published by the league. One game into 2026, they looked as sharp as ever.

Pass protection

Winnipeg’s new-look offensive line excelled in the run game but struggled early in pass protection.

By my count, Stanley Bryant allowed one sack and one pressure, Jarell Broxton gave up two pressures, and Gabe Wallace allowed one pressure over two quarters. By halftime, Collaros had attempted eight passes and been pressured five times. That’s a recipe for disaster.

Things were much better in the second half as the offensive line all but shut down the opposing rush. The unit was also dominant in short-yardage, helping Bryce Perkins rush six times for 13 yards and one score in his CFL debut.

Tyler Elsbury looked good in his CFL debut at centre, save for an open-field block he missed on a screen pass to Nic Demski early in the third quarter.

Rush hour

Jake Ceresna had a monster performance in his Blue Bombers debut, notching five defensive tackles and three sacks. Coming off an injury-plagued season in Edmonton, the two-time All-CFL selection is clearly back to his old self.

Winnipeg finished last in sacks in 2025 with James Vaughers — who is no longer on the team — being the only player with more than three sacks. Ceresna only needs one more to eclipse that mark in 2026 and he’s got 17 games to go.

Willie Jefferson also had a good night, recording two tackles, two pass knockdowns, and one sack.

After he made only three sacks in 2025, some critics questioned if the veteran had lost a step.

It’s still early, of course, but the 35-year-old has silenced his doubters for now. He beat right tackle William Barnes cleanly for a fourth-quarter sack that snuffed out a key Stampeders drive.

The six-time All-CFL selection has also reached 95 pass knockdowns on his career. He ranks second all-time in CFL history behind only Eddie Davis, who has 111.

If Jefferson continues knocking down multiple passes per game, it won’t be long before he takes the all-time league record.

Red zone favour

Last year, it was pretty automatic that Chris Streveler would replace Zach Collaros anytime the Blue Bombers got within 10 to 15 yards of the opposing end zone.

This never made much sense — if head coach Mike O’Shea really believes Collaros is the best quarterback in the league, why would he ever allow him to leave the field, except on short-yardage?

On Friday, Collaros stayed in the game on first-and-goal from the five-yard line moments before halftime. Clearly, offensive coordinator Tommy Condell isn’t going to take Collaros off the field like we’ve seen in the past.

The early results weren’t great. Collaros missed badly on a first-down toss, over-throwing an open Tim White. However, the miss didn’t matter as Winnipeg got a soft pass interference penalty, which moved the ball to the one-yard line.

Not quick enough

Winnipeg took a time-count violation early in the third quarter, which likely occurred at least in part to the CFL’s new 35-second play clock.

Instead of a 20-second play clock that has to be whistled-in by officials, the league has adopted a 35-second clock that begins at the conclusion of the previous play. This will be something to watch for this season, especially early — can offences run their plays on-time?

As it turns out, there was no harm done. Zach Collaros hit Ontaria Wilson for 25 yards to convert on second-and-fifteen, marking the club’s first long completion of the game.

What was that?

Late in the first quarter, head referee Tim Kroeker announced an offside penalty on Winnipeg defensive lineman Kydran Jenkins and an illegal procedure penalty on Calgary offensive lineman Zack Williams. He indicated that the penalties offset and it would remain second-and-eight.

Has this ever happened before in the history of professional football? I wasn’t aware that offside and illegal procedure could occur on the same play. I’ve been watching football for 30 years and never seen it. I’d love an explanation for how the heck this happened.

Season series

“The CFL season doesn’t really start until Labour Day” has been a popular media narrative for decades and I’ve always hated it.

Sure, it’s possible for a team to get hot in the fall and go on to win the Grey Cup. The best recent example of this is the Montreal Alouettes, who were 6-7 before winning eight-straight games to capture a title in 2023.

With that said, Grey Cups are won far more often on the strength of seeding. Earning a bye straight to the West Final is a huge advantage and it’s almost impossible to do without a strong start. Every game matters, right from Week 1 to Week 21.

The Blue Bombers were swept 3-0 by the Stampeders last year, crippling their chances of finishing first. All three meetings occurred in the first half of the season, creating a massive hole from which the team was unable to climb.

This year, Winnipeg has taken a 1-0 lead on the three-game season series with Calgary. With the next two meetings scheduled for Princess Auto Stadium, you have to like the Blue and Gold’s chances of winning it.

As the rivalry between these two teams intensifies, keep an eye on Winnipeg receiver Tim White and Calgary defensive back Damon Webb.

Webb was irate after White caught a third-quarter touchdown pass, leading the Stampeders to challenge for pass interference. After the score stood, White looked into TSN’s sideline camera and looked frustrated himself, saying something about, “All that talk.” It appears he was tired of Webb’s on-field remarks.

White and Webb should see a lot of each other when these teams meet again in Week 8 and Week 19.

Weather watch

The forecast in Calgary called for a risk of thunderstorms on Friday night, which never materialized.

The sun burst through the clouds late in the second quarter and shone for the rest of the game. It even helped Winnipeg’s defence by blinding Tevin Jones on a deep throw from Vernon Adams Jr. late in the second quarter, leading to an incompletion.

Hopefully, the weather cooperates all summer long. There’s not much we can agree on in CFL circles, but one thing’s unanimous: lightning delays suck.

Injury report

De’Shaan Dixon and Jaiden Woodbey both went down in the fourth quarter and it didn’t appear as though either player returned.

It’s unclear what Dixon’s injury may have been, but Woodbey appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his lower calf. I’m not going to speculate regarding the nature of the injury, though I will say this: injuries that occur in that manner are rarely followed by a positive prognosis.

Dixon made one tackle in his CFL debut and may have had a sack on Vernon Adams Jr. had he not taken too narrow of an angle on his rush, allowing the dual-threat passer to escape the pocket. Woodbey made four tackles.

Furry friend

The CFL rabbit made an appearance during the first half of Friday’s game, leading to a brief pause in play as it ran across the field.

It says a lot about the state of McMahon Stadium that the venue’s best amenity is a rabbit that occasionally runs onto the field.

Next up

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-0) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-1) for their home-opener at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 11 at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

The Tiger-Cats suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night when Keric Wheatfall, who spent the last two seasons in Winnipeg, fumbled the ball away in overtime. The two teams split last year’s season series, both winning at home. Hamilton won 32-21 on Sept. 12, then Winnipeg won 40-3 on Sept. 27.

After selling out all of 2025, Winnipeg appears to have around 1,000 seats still available for next week’s game, according to the map on Ticketmaster. Based on a strong debut in Calgary and a good weather forecast, I’d imagine there’s a pretty good chance they’ll get scooped up between now and Thursday to keep the sell-out streak going.