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Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks starting two rookie receivers against Ottawa Redblacks

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

The Edmonton Elks are giving a pair of rookie American receivers a chance to make their mark in Saturday’s season opener against the Ottawa Redblacks.

T.J. Luther and Joshua Cephus are both listed with the first unit for their CFL debuts. Luther bounced around the NFL after splitting his college career between Wofford College and Gardner-Webb University, while Cephus starred at the University of Texas-San Antonio before a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The pair beat out incumbents O.J. Hiliare and Binjimen Victor, who was released, in training camp.

Also making their debuts for the Elks on offence are American receiver Austin Mack, Canadian receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange, American offensive tackles Brendan Bordner and Jordan Murray, and Canadian guard Coulter Woodmansey — all of whom were prized free agent acquisitions. Veteran David Beard has won the starting centre job over Mark Korte, while fullback Skyler Griffith will see his first action after missing his entire rookie season with injury.

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Defensively, the overwhelming majority of last season’s starting group returns, with all-star defensive end Malik Carney serving as the only key addition. Former Most Outstanding Rookie winner Nick Anderson will get the nod over Brock Mogensen at middle linebacker, though both are expected to play.

American defensive end Elijah Alston and Canadian receiver Carter Kettyle are both listed on the reserve list for this week, meaning they are healthy but will not play. American receiver Joe Robustelli, who came over from Saskatchewan in free agency, is the only player on the one-game injured list after he was unable to practice due to a hamstring issue.

Defensive linemen Brandon Barlow (Achilles), Darien Newell (Achilles), and Silas Hubert (ribs), offensive lineman Brett Boyko (hand), and defensive backs Benjamin Sangmuah (knee) and Royce Metchie will begin the season on the six-game injured list.

The Edmonton Elks (0-0) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-0) on Saturday, June 6, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. Both teams missed the playoffs in 2025.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 26 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.

Graphic: Edmonton Elks

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