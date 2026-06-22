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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

‘Piping hot’ Bo Levi Mitchell ripped up zone-coverage B.C. Lions

Photo: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography / 3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell throws to Kenny Lawler even when he’s not necessarily the read. His incredible 49-yard touchdown grab against the B.C. Lions in Week 3 was bred from trust with head coach and offensive play-caller Scott Milanovich.

“They didn’t run man all night. They have multiple different coverages, four weak, and they like to leave guys deep. We pushed trips to the field, had a tight end into the boundary and tied the corner down on the back side with (Keric) Wheat(fall). It left him one-on-one on the back side on a bird player — a push player trying to cover a diagonal. Kenny did a great job going over the top,” Mitchell said postgame in football parlance.

“Once we got that one-on-one opportunity with him, gave him a shot. Go watch that play. He’s five yards behind the DB still, I’m trusting him. I throw the ball to a spot where I think he can go make a play. He takes his eyes completely off the ball, runs around the DB, retracks it, finds it, puts his hands on it. It shows you who Kenny Lawler really is and the appreciation you should have for some of the great plays he’s made.”

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Mitchell is prepared to deal with the consequences for venturing outside the schemed progression and plays aren’t made. However, it’s easier to cut loose as a quarterback when you have fewer incompletions than touchdown passes.

The 36-year-old gunslinger completed 15-of-18 passes for 285 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in a dominant 41-27 win over B.C.

“Bo was on fire, you gotta feed him when he’s hot like that,” Milanovich said postgame. Bo’s gotten really good at understanding when to take those shots and when to check it down and keep the sticks going.”

“That’s piping hot,” Lawler added about Mitchell’s right arm. “It’s cast iron skillet hot. It’s smoking right now.”

Despite leading the CFL with 5,296 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes last season, Mitchell, who was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player, was overlooked as Nathan Rourke won the award at the league level.

Rourke ranked second in passing yards (5,290) and touchdown passes (31), though he was far more productive as a rusher than Mitchell, posting the eighth-most rushing yards (564) and 10 touchdowns, second-most among all CFL rushers.

“I had a chip on my shoulder last year when it happened, but it’s not to say he wasn’t deserving of it, he definitely was,” Mitchell said. “It’s always extra motivation to go into a game, but it’s not against any single quarterback. Every single team has an amazing quarterback right now, so it’s gonna be tough sledding no matter who we play, but definitely a little extra motivation.”

Lawler played a key role in helping his QB secure a head-to-head win over Rourke. The 31-year-old more than doubled his receiving yardage production from the first two games in Week 3, making four receptions for 81 yards, including his highlight-reel touchdown.

“A lot of teams are rotating coverage to Kenny’s side, as they should,” Milanovich said.Having said that, last week, we had two opportunities and he could have had another 140 yards. Even in the first two games, he’s gotten two 50-yard pass interference calls that have turned into touchdowns. They don’t want Kenny to beat them, which is defensive coaching 101: don’t let them beat you with their best player. When your roll coverage that way, even in zone, it leaves more one-on-ones for the other guys.”

“Everybody’s rolling their coverage at Kenny in the first couple games, rightfully so,” Mitchell added. “Probably the best receiver in the league last year, in my opinion. If you’re not double covering or adding help over the top, it’s gonna make it tough for that guy covering him all day. We’ve been able to take advantage of the fact that we know the teams are doing this and we can push the ball elsewhere.”

The 14-year veteran doesn’t think any team will run man coverage against the Ticats. He called the Lions “a heavy man” defence and without watching the film to confirm, believes B.C. did not line-up in one-on-one coverage on even one snap at Hamilton Stadium.

Even though man coverage looks have been few and far between through three regular-season games in 2026, Mitchell and his offensive teammates are having fun playing football.

“He’s trusting me to take the shots when I see them. I‘ve got an amazing receiving crew that every single person can make crazy catches and plays down the field. If you’re gonna come down and give us a chance to go to the top, we will. If you back up, we’re gonna give the ball to (Larry Rountree III) and let him do his thing. Take what comes to us,” No. 19 said.

That mentality has led to Hamilton starting a CFL campaign 2-1 for the first time since 2019, when the Tiger-Cats had a high-scoring offence and became favourites to win the Grey Cup.

Mitchell and company want to rise to that echelon and finish the job to bring a CFL championship to Steeltown for the first time since 1999, ending the longest drought in the league.

Football insider, reporter and analyst.

Next Game Thursday, June 25

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