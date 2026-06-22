B.C. Lions release Sione Teuhema, bring back two receivers

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The B.C. Lions have released American defensive lineman Sione Teuhema, the team announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old edge rusher dressed for the team’s first two regular-season games in a depth role, recording two tackles.

The six-foot-four, 245-pound defender appeared in nine regular-season games last season, recording 14 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and three sacks. He missed the first two games of the year due to a suspension for violating the CFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and later suffered a season-ending injury in Week 12.

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Teuhema first signed with the Lions in 2022 and has been a staple on the defensive line through four seasons. The Texas native has dressed for 58 games, making 110 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, and 25 sacks.

Prior to the CFL, he played two seasons of college football for both Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University. He has also played professionally for the Arizona Hotshots (AAF), Carolina Panthers, and the Frisco Fighters (IFL).

The Lions have also brought back Canadian receiver Hergy Mayala and American receiver Michael Fitzgerald.

Mayala joined B.C. late last season as a member of the practice roster, but was released after a strong training camp.

The 30-year-old was originally selected in the first round of the 2019 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders and has since spent time with the Stamps, Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Elks, and Toronto Argonauts.

The Montreal native has caught 151 receptions for 1,916 yards and 12 touchdowns in his CFL career.

Fitzgerald was also in training camp with the Lions, but failed to make the final roster.

He played collegiately at Massachusetts, Central Missouri, and Wyoming. The six-foot-six, 210-pound native of Atlanta, Ga. had his best season in 2023 when he caught 32 passes for 526 yard and five touchdowns over 13 games.