Toronto Argonauts sign former Riders blocker Darius Washington

Photo: Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American offensive lineman Darius Washington.

The 25-year-old played four regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025, making two starts at left tackle, one start at right tackle, and one start at left guard. He was on the practice roster when the team won the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

Washington was released by Saskatchewan on May 25 as part of training camp cuts.

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The six-foot-three, 322-pound blocker attended rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He reportedly ran a 5.43-second forty-yard dash at his pro day, along with a 24.5-inch vertical jump and 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

The native of Pensacola, Fla. played 57 collegiate games at Florida State University, where he made 33 starts at left tackle, 11 starts at right tackle, and three starts at centre. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2023.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-1) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) on Friday, June 26, at 9:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be played at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, though it is technically a home game for Toronto, who have been displaced from BMO Field due to the FIFA World Cup.