Connect with us

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks never considered quarterback change in loss to Toronto: Ryan Dinwiddie

Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks were afforded every opportunity to stage a second-half comeback on Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Argonauts, but couldn’t get the job done. However, at no point in the 44-24 defeat did head coach Ryan Dinwiddie contemplate a quarterback change.

“No, I didn’t. At that stage, we’re trying to push the ball down the field, and you’re going to have to make some plays down the field. Unfortunately, we didn’t,” he told reporters post-game.

“We always point to the quarterback, and rightly so, he’s the guy running the offence, but I’ve got to find ways to help him out, and the guys have got to make some plays to help him out as well. The tough part was we didn’t get the run game going, so (Toronto) just sat there in a five-man box, and they stopped the run in a five-man box, which takes away our quick game. Now we’re trying to push the ball down the field, and those guys are getting deeper drops. We checked it down to Greg a few times; we’ve got to find ways to do a better job with the ball in our hands in space there.”

↑ what lands at 3 p.m. daily
3DownNation Newsletter

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

Starting quarterback Jake Maier completed 25-of-40 passes against the Argonauts, throwing for 281 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also rushed twice for 14 yards, while getting stuffed on one short-yardage play for a turnover on downs.

Though the 29-year-old produced respectable numbers overall, he struggled to take advantage of opportunities by his own admission. Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly tossed interceptions on three consecutive drives in the second half, but Ottawa generated just two field goals in response and was turned away at the goal line on one opportunity.

“It was frustrating, for sure. Just untimely, or not meeting the opportunity in certain moments, whether it was my third-and-one sneak, or having three opportunities at the one-yard line to make it a six-point game with plenty of time and to not deliver there,” Maier acknowledged. “Those two moments right there stand out probably the most, and then just some bang-bang plays that could have kept drives going. There are just critical moments in the game that we didn’t meet head-on, and we didn’t execute. We got what we deserved.”

Maier was anointed as the Redblacks’ starting quarterback during training camp, supplanting incumbent Dru Brown before he had even thrown a live snap in Dinwiddie’s new offence. That decision came after the one-time Calgary cast-off dazzled in a half of preseason action against the Montreal Alouettes’ projected starting defence, showing the anticipation and decision-making that the franchise’s new head coach coveted.

None of that has been apparent through his first two games under centre. Though the sample size is small, he sits last among CFL starters with a 61 percent completion rate and just 484 passing yards to his name. At a time when many of his peers have produced jaw-dropping aerial displays, he’s thrown only two touchdowns, been picked off twice, and produced two losses as a result.

However, Dinwiddie believes Maier is not at the root of Ottawa’s offensive issues and that a portion of the blame lies on his own shoulders, which he intends to fix this week.

“It’s frustrating. We’re not playing really good football right now. I told the offence I’m gonna try to shrink (the call-sheet) down to about 50 plays,” he said. “Let’s just make sure we get multiple reps at these concepts we feel we’re good at and build confidence in that. Sometimes you have a bunch of plays you like, 80, and then you waste 30 that never get repped in the game, but you rep them in practice. We’ll find ways to shrink it and get good at what we should be good at.”

Maier also remains confident that the Redblacks can turn things around, noting that they have no shortage of weaponry.

“Look at our team. Obviously, Greg Bell is an all-star tailback. It’s only a matter of time until we get things going for him. Keelan White is a tremendous young player. Ayden Eberhardt, I think, showed how good of a player he is. Justin Hardy is obviously an all-star in this league, Geno Lewis is an all-star in this league,” he said. “When you look at the stuff on paper, you’ve got to feel pretty decent about it. But, unfortunately, this game isn’t played on paper.”

If that impressive list of players can’t find actual success between the white lines, there will be nowhere else to look but the quarterback position.

The Redblacks (0-2) will return to action on Sunday, June 28, at 7:00 p.m. EDT when they visit the Montreal Alouettes (2-1).

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

Next Game Thursday, June 25

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Saskatchewan Roughriders use bulletin board material to snap Stampeders losing streak (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers to induct Cal Murphy to Ring of Honour

JC Abbott

Ottawa Redblacks never considered quarterback change in loss to Toronto: Ryan Dinwiddie

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions roll over, play dead in mauling by Tiger-Cats (& 11 other thoughts)

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin powers Edmonton Elks comeback win in overtime over Alouettes (& seven other thoughts)

Austin Mack

Edmonton Elks

‘We can literally take a slant to the house every single time’: Elks receiver Austin Mack sees favourable matchup against Alouettes

Calgary Stampeders

‘Be careful what you wish for’: Riders fire back at Stampeders for desiring 2025 playoff matchup after OT victory

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: key plays cost Calgary Stampeders win against Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders use bulletin board material to snap Stampeders losing streak (& other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 40-37 win over Calgary

CFLPA helmet

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFLPA unveils elected player representatives for 2026 season

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers to induct Cal Murphy to Ring of Honour

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats score early and often in dominant win over B.C. Lions (& seven other thoughts)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 3

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts downplay Chad Kelly’s second-half turnovers in Ottawa

Darius Washington

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign former Riders blocker Darius Washington

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks never considered quarterback change in loss to Toronto: Ryan Dinwiddie

Ottawa Redblacks

Cause for concern as Ottawa Redblacks sunk by Argos (& 13 other thoughts)

Montreal Alouettes

Big lead, bigger collapse: Alouettes stumble against Edmonton Elks (& eight other thoughts)

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Cut right after ‘I do’: Montreal Alouettes kicker Lewis Ward details wedding week release by Ottawa Redblacks

Bell Media, DAZN, YouTube graphic

News

CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

CFL football

B.C. Lions

Have CFL teams lost season ticket holders due to rule changes?

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release disgruntled QB Terry Wilson

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

DAZN

News

DAZN’s CFL streams will feature ‘unique voice,’ new broadcast crew

Jake Maier

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks officially name Jake Maier starting quarterback for 2026, demote Dru Brown

Stewart Johnston

News

Commissioner Stewart Johnston confirms new CFL media rights deals represent ‘significant increase’ in broadcast compensation

Jacques Tanguay

News

Laval Rouge et Or president Jacques Tanguay ‘ardent supporter’ for CFL expansion to Quebec City if stadium included

Grey Cup

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Taylor Elgersma

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Taylor Elgersma hit-and-miss in Winnipeg Blue Bombers preseason loss to Roughriders (& eight other thoughts)

Brandon Barlow

Edmonton Elks

Two Edmonton Elks defensive linemen out for season with Achilles tears: report

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories