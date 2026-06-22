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Nick Anderson misses practice with Edmonton Elks

Nick Anderson
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Edmonton Elks were without American linebacker Nick Anderson when they hit the practice field on Monday, according to the team’s injury report.

The 26-year-old started the team’s first two regular-season games at middle linebacker, recording 12 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle.

The five-foot-eleven, 230-pound defender rose to prominence in 2024 when he was named All-CFL and the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie. He made 111 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 18 regular-season games that year.

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Anderson played only seven regular-season games due to injury in 2025. He made 41 defensive tackles and one sack.

Others on Edmonton’s injury report include American receiver Joe Robustelli (hamstring), American defensive lineman Tomari Fox (elbow), and Canadian long snapper Luke Burton-Krahn (Achilles).

Robustelli and Burton-Krahn were non-participants, while Fox was a limited participant.

The Edmonton Elks (2-0) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-1) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 25 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off an overtime win over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Blue Bombers were on bye.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 25 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Next Game Thursday, June 25

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