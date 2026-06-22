3DownNation Podcast: Elks stay undefeated, B.C. Lions plummet, Redblacks QB decision

3DownNation

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Elks, and Toronto Argonauts soaring up the 3DownNation power rankings, the B.C. Lions plummeting to new depths, Chad Kelly’s tale of two halves, the Ottawa Redblacks quarterback situation, the Saskatchewan Roughriders feasting off bulletin board material, the Blue Bombers inducting Cal Murphy into the Ring of Honour, and Damien Alford being waived by the New Orleans Saints.

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