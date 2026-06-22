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B.C. Lions

3DownNation Podcast: Elks stay undefeated, B.C. Lions plummet, Redblacks QB decision

3DownNation

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Elks, and Toronto Argonauts soaring up the 3DownNation power rankings, the B.C. Lions plummeting to new depths, Chad Kelly’s tale of two halves, the Ottawa Redblacks quarterback situation, the Saskatchewan Roughriders feasting off bulletin board material, the Blue Bombers inducting Cal Murphy into the Ring of Honour, and Damien Alford being waived by the New Orleans Saints.

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Latest news, exclusive analysis, and more daily at 3 p.m.

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Next Game Thursday, June 25

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

‘Piping hot’ Bo Levi Mitchell ripped up zone-coverage B.C. Lions

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers to induct Cal Murphy to Ring of Honour

JC Abbott

Ottawa Redblacks never considered quarterback change in loss to Toronto: Ryan Dinwiddie

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: juicy Lions-Ticats bets, Riders-Stampeders total

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B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: B.C. Lions turned upside down

Sione Teuhema

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release Sione Teuhema, bring back two receivers

Edmonton Elks

3DownNation Podcast: Elks stay undefeated, B.C. Lions plummet, Redblacks QB decision

Edmonton Elks

Justin Rankin powers Edmonton Elks comeback win in overtime over Alouettes (& seven other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

‘Be careful what you wish for’: Riders fire back at Stampeders for desiring 2025 playoff matchup after OT victory

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: key plays cost Calgary Stampeders win against Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders use bulletin board material to snap Stampeders losing streak (& other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 40-37 win over Calgary

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut Daniel Oladejo

CFLPA helmet

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

CFLPA unveils elected player representatives for 2026 season

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

‘Piping hot’ Bo Levi Mitchell ripped up zone-coverage B.C. Lions

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats score early and often in dominant win over B.C. Lions (& seven other thoughts)

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts downplay Chad Kelly’s second-half turnovers in Ottawa

Darius Washington

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign former Riders blocker Darius Washington

Max Duggan

Ottawa Redblacks

QB swap: Ottawa Redblacks cut Max Duggan, sign Nicholas Vattiato

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks never considered quarterback change in loss to Toronto: Ryan Dinwiddie

Montreal Alouettes

Big lead, bigger collapse: Alouettes stumble against Edmonton Elks (& eight other thoughts)

Lewis Ward

Montreal Alouettes

Cut right after ‘I do’: Montreal Alouettes kicker Lewis Ward details wedding week release by Ottawa Redblacks

Bell Media, DAZN, YouTube graphic

News

CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

CFL football

B.C. Lions

Have CFL teams lost season ticket holders due to rule changes?

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release disgruntled QB Terry Wilson

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

Jake Maier

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks officially name Jake Maier starting quarterback for 2026, demote Dru Brown

DAZN

News

DAZN’s CFL streams will feature ‘unique voice,’ new broadcast crew

Stewart Johnston

News

Commissioner Stewart Johnston confirms new CFL media rights deals represent ‘significant increase’ in broadcast compensation

Jacques Tanguay

News

Laval Rouge et Or president Jacques Tanguay ‘ardent supporter’ for CFL expansion to Quebec City if stadium included

Grey Cup

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

Taylor Elgersma

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Taylor Elgersma hit-and-miss in Winnipeg Blue Bombers preseason loss to Roughriders (& eight other thoughts)

Brandon Barlow

Edmonton Elks

Two Edmonton Elks defensive linemen out for season with Achilles tears: report

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Five costly plays: Calgary Stampeders drop CFL home opener to walk-off Winnipeg winner

Nathan Rourke

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: all awards including M.O.P.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters stretchered off field, taken to hospital after blow to head

Coach Barron Miles

B.C. Lions

Donations sought to support life-saving treatment for daughter of CFL legend, Stampeders coach Barron Miles

Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders hoist Grey Cup confetti

B.C. Lions

3DownNation’s 2026 CFL season predictions: Grey Cup winner and loser

B.C. Lions

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

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