Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut Daniel Oladejo

Photo: Montreal Alouettes. Photo edit: 3DownNation.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released Canadian receiver Daniel Oladejo from the practice roster. The team made the announcement on Monday.

The 26-year-old signed with the team last month following his release from the Montreal Alouettes. He didn’t see any regular-season action Winnipeg.

The University of Ottawa product was a second-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. He has since dressed for 18 regular-season CFL games with the Redblacks and Alouettes, making four catches for 38 yards.

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-1) will host the Edmonton Elks (2-0) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, June 25 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Elks are coming off an overtime win over the Montreal Alouettes, while the Blue Bombers were on bye.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 25 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 880 CHED in Edmonton or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.