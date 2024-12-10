B.C. Lions DL Sione Teuhema suspended two games for violating CFL drug policy

B.C. Lions’ defensive lineman Sione Teuhema has been suspended two games for violating the CFL’s drug policy after testing positive for Amfetamine.

The 29-year-old native of Keller, Texas made 36 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and seven sacks over 18 regular season games in 2024. He was a full-time starter at defensive end and remains under contract with the Lions for 2025.

Under the league’s drug policy, players who test positive for a banned substance or fail to provide a sample receive a two-game suspension for a first violation, a nine-game suspension for a second violation, a one-year suspension for a third violation, and a lifetime ban for a fourth violation.

Suspended players are not permitted to play in regular season or playoff games, though they may participate in team activities such as training camp, preseason games, practices, or meetings at the club’s discretion.

Players are required to undergo a clinical evaluation following a positive test to determine if additional counseling is required. The CFL conducts drug testing year-round, so it’s unclear when Teuhema tested positive.

The six-foot-four, 249-pound defender has made 96 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and 22 sacks over 45 career CFL games as a member of the Lions.