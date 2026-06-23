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Ottawa Redblacks trade Dru Brown to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Dru Brown
Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Ottawa Redblacks have traded quarterback Dru Brown to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The move was announced late Tuesday afternoon.

The Redblacks have received a first-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2028 CFL Draft.

In return, Winnipeg has acquired Brown and a second-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft, the same selection the Blue Bombers sent to Ottawa during the 2026 CFL Draft.

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The 29-year-old was the Redblacks’ starter for the past two seasons, leading the team to a playoff berth in 2024. He went 12-13-1 as a starter in Ottawa, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 6,348 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

The Redblacks named Jake Maier as their starting quarterback in May after signing him in free agency three months earlier. He has completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 484 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions over two games so far this season, going 0-2.

Brown spent his first three CFL seasons as a backup for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, starting three games when Zach Collaros was out due to injury. He threw for 1,484 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed 37 times for 113 yards with five scores.

The native of Palo Alto, Cal. has dressed for 68 career regular-season CFL games, completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 7,832 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (2-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Sunday, June 28 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks lost 44-24 to the Toronto Argonauts last week, while the Alouettes lost to the Edmonton Elks in overtime.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster and curling reporter for Rock Channel.

Next Game Thursday, June 25

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