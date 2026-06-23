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Kevin Mital cashed in on contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Photo: Gord Weber/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Canadian receiver Kevin Mital recently signed a contract extension through 2027 with the Toronto Argonauts and got a sizeable raise in the process.

Per sources, the 27-year-old received a $25,000 signing bonus to agree to the deal, which has boosted his compensation for 2026 to $156,000. He was previously set to earn $92,000 including some playtime incentives, making this an immediate raise of over $60,000.

In 2027, Mital will earn $201,000 in hard money plus up to $9,500 in incentives. Only 12 CFL receivers are currently being paid more, with players like Kian Schaffer-Baker, Damonte Coxie, and Tyler Snead making less.

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The native of St. Hubert, Que. has lived up to his new deal so far this season, making 15 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown over just two regular-season games. He has clearly developed strong chemistry with franchise quarterback Chad Kelly, as he leads the Argonauts in receiving yards.

Mital had a breakout season in 2025 when he caught 102 passes for 886 yards and four touchdowns. He finished tied for the league lead in receptions, becoming the first Argonauts player to do so since Chad Owens in 2013. He also became the first Canadian player in team history to reach the 100-catch mark.

The six-foot-one, 229-pound target was a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft. He made 18 catches for 201 yards and a rookie, helping Toronto win the 111th Grey Cup over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Mital was a collegiate star at Université Laval, where he caught 125 passes for 1,585 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was a two-time U Sports All-Canadian, and won the Hec Crighton Trophy, Vanier Cup, and Vanier Cup MVP in 2022.

The Toronto Argonauts (1-1) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, June 26 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 44-24 win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Roughriders beat the Calgary Stampeders in overtime.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 25 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 620 CKRM in Regina.

John Hodge is a longtime Canadian football reporter, insider, and podcaster for 3DownNation. Based in Winnipeg, Hodge is also a freelance television and radio broadcaster and curling reporter for Rock Channel.

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