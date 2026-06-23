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Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks sign QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson

McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Photo: Montreal Alouettes

The Ottawa Redblacks have officially signed veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The team made the announcement on Tuesday night.

The 37-year-old started eight regular-season games for the Montreal Alouettes in 2025, going 3-5. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,746 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions, and rushed 11 times for 62 yards.

“We’re excited to add a player like McLeod to our football club. I’ve worked with him in the past, and I know the type of competitor he is,” said head coach and general manager Ryan Dinwiddie in a statement.

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“He’s a veteran quarterback with a lengthy resume and the experience he brings will be a valuable addition to our organization. He’s seen just about every situation in the game and we’re looking forward to having him in our locker room.”

The six-foot-three, 230-pound passer was twice named All-East Division over five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, two of which came with Dinwiddie as the team’s head coach. The two have now been reunited in the nation’s capital.

The native of San Francisco, Calif. played for the Edmonton Elks in 2024 after spending the 2023 season with the New Orleans Breakers of the UFL.

Bethel-Thompson has played 105 regular-season CFL games with Toronto, Edmonton, and Montreal, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 18,755 yards, 103 touchdowns, and 69 interceptions. He has won two Grey Cups, including one as a starter in 2022, the same year he led the league in passing yards.

The signing has come shortly after the Redblacks traded Dru Brown to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in exchange for draft picks.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (2-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Sunday, June 28 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Redblacks lost 44-24 to the Toronto Argonauts last week, while the Alouettes lost to the Edmonton Elks in overtime.

The weather forecast calls for a high of 28 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

Next Game Thursday, June 25

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