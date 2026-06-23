Saskatchewan Roughriders post slight financial loss in 2025

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders incurred a small financial loss in 2025 despite excellent on-field results.

The team delivered its annual financial report on Tuesday evening. It cited gross revenue of $44.7 million, a 9.6 percent increase from $40.8 million in 2024.

33 percent of revenue came from gate receipts, followed by sponsorship (21 percent), merchandise (20 percent), CFL distributions (15 percent), home playoff game (four percent), concessions (three percent), interest and investment (two percent), and other (two percent).

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Saskatchewan’s expenses totalled $45.1 million, up 16.5 percent from $38.7 million the prior year.

34 percent of expenses went to football operations, followed by merchandise (14 percent), sponsorship (nine percent), administration (seven percent), home game (six percent), amortization of property and equipment (six percent), advertising and community relations (five percent), ticket office (five percent), away playoffs and Grey Cup (five percent), rent (four percent), home playoff game (three percent), and other (two percent).

Two significant causes for the increase in expenses were the costs of attending the Grey Cup and stadium rent, which increased significantly due in part to the adjustment of previous rent amounts owing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team also had a game delayed one full day last summer due to wildfire smoke, resulting in the incursion of a second set of game day expenses. Those who had purchased tickets for the game were also offered refunds and merchandise coupons.

“We had the postponed game in July, which had a pretty significant impact (on our expenses),” team president and CEO Craig Reynolds told the media on Tuesday. “For us, that was just about doing the right thing for our fans.”

Were it not for these added expenses, the team would have posted an operating profit of $2.3 million.

“Having these exceptional items, that’s also part of commenting on what were the results without (them),” said chief financial officer Kent Paul.

“It think it just shows the strength of the year we had. We would have had a very strong net income and an even stronger EBIDA, and so I think all of that combined, it was overall a successful year. Then, of course, winning championships is the ultimate goal and the actual purpose of the club.”

The Roughriders boast $51.2 million in net assets and increased its stabilization fund to $11.3 million, a year-over-year increase of $838,373.

“The club remains highly focused on strengthening its revenue streams — particularly ticket sales — following its championship season, while also working to grow Rider Nation and carefully navigate the risks tied to economic uncertainty and ongoing pressure on consumers,” reads a statement regarding the club’s financial position.

Saskatchewan is one of two community-owned teams in the CFL, alongside the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. As such, these are the only two clubs that reveal comprehensive financial data.

In 2024, the Roughriders posted a $2.1 million profit.

“2025 was an extraordinary year, a true team effort. From our board to our business operations staff to football operations, and of course our legendary fanbase, thank you,” wrote Reynolds in a statement.

“It took all of us working together to become Grey Cup champions. This team belongs to all of us and I can’t wait to see what we’ll build together in 2026.”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (2-0) will host the Toronto Argonauts (1-1) at Mosaic Stadium on Friday, June 26 with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Argonauts are coming off a 44-24 win over the Ottawa Redblacks, while the Roughriders beat the Calgary Stampeders in overtime.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 25 degrees and sun. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 1050 in Toronto or 620 CKRM in Regina.