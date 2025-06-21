Saskatchewan Roughriders post $2.1 million net operating profit in 2024

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back in the black, as the club has announced a net profit for the 2024 season.

According to a snapshot report released ahead of the team’s annual general meeting, the Riders saw their revenue increase 15 percent in 2024, going from $35.6 million in 2023 to $40.8 million last year. That resulted in a net operating profit of $2.1 million, with $4.7 million earned before interest, depreciation, and amortization.

Full details of the club’s expenses, net assets, and stabilization fund will not be made available until the official meeting on Tuesday, June 24. However, it is clear that the launch of the team’s obsidian third jerseys had a significant impact on the financials, as they reported a $2.4 million increase in merchandise sales.

The Roughriders reported a net operating loss of $1.1 million in 2023, citing poor on-field performance, high inflation, and high interest rates. That was a dramatic drop-off from 2022, when the team raked in a net operating profit of $7.2 million thanks to hosting the 109th Grey Cup.

Saskatchewan also posted a profit of $3.9 million in 2021. Those big returns helped erase a reported loss of $7.5 million suffered during the CFL’s cancelled season in 2020.

The Riders finished second in average attendance for a third straight year in 2024, experiencing a very modest increase to 27,684 fans. That remained below the mark of 28,000 that the franchise exceeded every year from 2006 until 2022.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (3-0) will return to the field on Saturday, June 28 when they host the B.C. Lions at 7:00 p.m. EDT.